Howe sack incoming at Newcastle? ‘Unhappy’ PIF create feeling of ‘the unknown’ for ‘uncomfortable’ boss

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is creating a feeling of ‘the unknown’ at Newcastle United amid rumours they are ‘unhappy’ with Eddie Howe, according to reports.

Chris Wood netted a 15-minute hat-trick as Nottingham Forest came from a goal down to beat the Magpies 3-1 after Alexander Isak had given Howe’s side the lead from the penalty spot.

Newcastle are now on a run of eight defeats in 12 matches with their chances of qualifying for the Champions League for the second time in two seasons taking a blow in recent weeks.

At this time last season the Geordies had only lost one match in the Premier League and were sitting second in the table as Howe oversaw a wonderful campaign at the club.

But Howe admitted to an “uncomfortable feeling” after their defeat to Forest and vowed to end their poor form by working hard on the training ground.

The Newcastle boss told reporters after the match: “Whenever you lose games it is an uncomfortable feeling, when your team is not at its peak.

“Concerned? You deal with a lot of emotions when you don’t get the result you want. I am feeling that. I like to keep my thoughts and analyse properly and make tweaks and changes.

“My gut feeling is that the answer lies within. The players we have are good enough. We have suffered those injuries. We have not had it easy. We are not at our best physically.

“We were not quite at our best and when you are not you get punished. There was a lot of good first half but the last action or pass was missing and that was frustrating. We wanted to make it 2-0 and in a commanding position.

“It has been an intense period. The players have physically given everything and we have acknowledged we have not been at our best and that is all we can do. We can now return to the training pitch for the first time in what feels like months. We need training ground time to refine missing parts of our game.

“Some of our decision making was off, positioning or technically. It wasn’t a big tactical issue, we didn’t deal with moments in the game.

“I’ll be prepared to make any change that I think can benefit either the performance or the result and of course players are accountable for what they deliver.

“No amount of credit in the bank is big enough, you have to earn everything you get from the game. I’m a firm believer in that so players know they have to perform and we have to change our short-term form for sure.

“It will be nice to build up to games and training. I think we have suffered not having training ground time. And the inability to rotate the team has caught up with us.”

A report 11 days ago insisted that PIF were ‘unhappy’ to see Newcastle crash out of the Champions League and that ‘there is more pressure on Howe than many expect and that PIF do not share the view of the vast majority of the fanbase that the team has been punching well above their weight’.

There was a brief boost with a 3-0 victory over Fulham but subsequent losses to Chelsea, Luton Town and Forest has seen pressure on Howe grow once again.

And The Athletic writer Chris Waugh insists there is a feeling of ‘the unknown’ at St James’ Park as no-one knows what the majority ownership are thinking about current results and performances, despite the British-based co-owners showing Howe support.

Waugh wrote: ‘While Howe admitted to “an uncomfortable feeling” at overseeing such a difficult patch — and despite the unknown of how Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), Newcastle’s majority stakeholders, will react to such a downturn — there has only been internal support from the club’s British-based co-owners.’