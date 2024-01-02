Eddie Howe has lost seven of his last eight games as Newcastle boss and patience is even starting to wear about amongst fans.

No Eddie Howe sack but he has to change

Have to say my optimism and enthusiasm has been shredded over the Christmas period by Newcastle’s terrible results combined with a bout of illness which ruined my ability to scran turkey and stuffing.

Where to begin….knowing our record at Anfield is awful, and that the next two games in January are Citeh and away at Villa I thought getting six points out of the Luton and Forest games was vital. Losing both is just devastating to any chance of climbing back up to European spots, let alone the top four.

Injuries are not the main problem anymore. Too many individuals have overachieved and now come back to the level where they naturally are. Eddie needs to get a grip of certain players and try to coach them back to a standard which will get us at least a run in the FA Cup, which is the only hope left. With more time on the training pitch maybe this will happen.

I don’t get from 16 Conclusions this inference that there is an alternative reality whereby Newcastle ‘take the opportunity’ and establish themselves as a top four cert. If you are going to criticise Chelsea for their spending, City for allegedly breaching all the rules, Everton for being found out for overspending and being penalised for it, its then stupid to say Newcastle should have funnelled £1bn in to the team and FFP be damned.

In hindsight yes Newcastle could have done with another top-class midfielder and another top-class winger, but couldn’t have spent the combined amount of money to get those players in the transfer market without serious FFP complications. A conservative estimate on how much those additions would be is £75m+, and that’s very conservative. You are also banking on those players being available and that there was the foresight that Tonali would be banned, Barnes injured etc.

I still don’t see any reason to sack Eddie. My reasons for not wanting Mourinho still stand, he isn’t what will bring success anymore and it flies in the face of any and all long-term thinking. Rafa will be available soon but he’s just failed miserably in his last job and again, time moves on and leaves people behind. Would Steve Cooper or Graham Potter do better than Eddie, or do much differently? I don’t think so.

Could a coach be taken from our ‘rivals’? No. Emery is just fine thanks, none of the traditional top 6 coaches would move to us. De Zerbi, no, Dyche, fans would hate him and his style. One of the ‘big’ names from abroad? Enrique, Tuchel, Nagelsmann, nope. So apart from Jose or Rafa it would have to be a gamble on an unknown.

Eddie has adapted before, he must do so now. I still don’t understand his use of the bench, he’s got to manage this better. He’s been nice to the players in public but he’s got to show some steel behind closed doors to some of the bigger names not playing well – Bruno, Almiron, Wilson, Schaer and yes Trippier. They have to land Phillips – he’s got the engine and a point to prove, and the attitude the fans would love. Another winger would be great but Phillips is a must.

The side he puts out on Saturday must be full strength or as close as he can get. The FA Cup would mean way more than the League Cup and look how excited that got us. It also means a European place. There is still hope but if that is snuffed out on Saturday I can see something being done about it which won’t have any guarantee of being any better.

James, Leeds

On referees and Nunez

I’ll start by quickly stating the referee had a bad game all round and booked Liverpool players for complaining about having their shirts pulled repeatedly and not booking Joelinton for pulling the shirts. That being said first penalty was definitely a penalty, Diaz did try to evade the tackle and when his foot landed back in the ground it landed on the defenders leg unbalancing him.

The second was 100% a dive by Jota and after the hoopla over the first one I was very shocked there was barely any discussion about the second.

‘I thought var and referee were picking on Liverpool eh?’

No I said Tierney has a bias against Liverpool and that other refs will probably have other bias for other teams.

Onto the subject of Nunez. Thanks to the fee and timing of transfer we all expected him to be a goal machine like Haaland. But they’re wildly different players and not even close to being similar. Haaland is useful at the end of the movement and not very useful at any other point, which is why he struggles if the service dries up.

If we look at what Darwin IS good at (because it’s definitely not finishing) we can see he’s more similar to another player. So he has high work rate, presses all game and makes a few tackles and interceptions , he also has decent passing and vision and assists a lot (70% of Salah goals have come from Darwin passes) and he’s pretty good at holding up the ball and bringing others into the game.

That to me is a player primed for Bobby Firmino’s old job. Another striker with inconsistent finishing but pretty much mastered every other aspect of being a complete forward.

Lee

Make referees explain themselves

I think we need to start a campaign, here and now. We can argue about referring decisions and VAR, but as it defines the laws of the game, we need to treat it in the same legal sense.

Referees should be interviewed after each game at the elite level, in both the domestic and European arenas, as should the video assistants. Only then will we (fans, players, officials and media) come to agreement and establish ‘precedent’ for interpretation.

We have the basic laws, but it seems that there is a gulf between how we interpret them in this country, and how they do on the continent, but more importantly, how we do between officials in our own game.

Only if we benchmark will we get better and deliver consistency, starting debate between those that are tasked with objectifying the subjective. I don’t mind referees being wrong if they own up to it and explain why they took their decision, but it is the inconsistency that eats away at all of us.

Right, over to you to light the torches!

Nick in Woking

On a rare Crystal Palace victory…

* A strange game between Crystal Palace and Brentford on Saturday, not least because it didn’t end in a draw. Both teams have been in poor form and would have been targeting the fixture as one they believed they could win.

* Thomas Frank’s side opened the scoring pretty much from opening kick off with a well-worked move, and Palace fans started to fear the worst. It’s really not a ringing endorsement of the manager that a team concedes so early: it suggests either a flaw in the setup or in whatever he said to the players immediately before the match.

* The goal was so early it took the Bees less time to score it than it took VAR to check it. Again, it’s annoying it takes so long but there is so much riding on getting it right. If the Premier League did work on the basis that if it takes longer than a specified amount of time they go with the on field decision, no way is any manager accepting it without complaint if it goes against them.

* Palace got their backsides into gear after this and equalised just over ten minutes after going behind. Michael Olise crossed the ball from the right and it went over everyone, but Jordan Ayew swept up. He crossed the ball back to the far post where Olise was able to steal in. Really clever play from both of them: Olise to steal in like that after his cross, and Ayew delaying enough to give him time to get there.

* The game opened up after this, but the Eagles were able to take the lead a few minutes before half time. Tyrick Mitchell, playing higher and more central than you might expect a left back, played the ball towards Jean-Philippe Mateta on the edge of the penalty area. Whether by accident or design Mateta let the ball run under his foot and into the path of Eberechi Eze, who had burst through the Brentford back line to be in position to fire home a low shot. 2-1 at the break and the hosts good value for their lead.

* The game went out of Brentford’s reach on 58 minutes. Superb work by Marc Guehi in the attacking half to shake off a foul and play a cross-field pass to Olise (aided by the referee playing advantage). Clearly aware that footballers cannot run backwards properly, he dribbled at a clutch of defenders and into the penalty area, creating a shooting opportunity on his left foot and finding the net. That said, it took a brilliant clawing save from Dean Henderson to keep Brentford to a single goal.

* On the subject of Henderson, a self-indulgent digression. My son plays cricket, he’s good but he doesn’t score as many runs or take as many wickets as some of his teammates. During one fractious game, one of his opponents was reduced to tears because their own teammates kept barracking them for getting out (it’s pairs format, so wickets are a run penalty). When my son was bowling, he put an arm around the opponent and had a word with him to pick his spirits up. That his coach, who says he doesn’t like to single players out, told the entire club about that moment was the highlight of the season.

After Saturday’s game, a story emerged on Twitter that a young goalkeeper back in the summer had consoled a distraught opponent after a match. His reward for his sporting behaviour was to meet Dean Henderson at Saturday’s game. Every so often you remember there’s hope for the future.

Yesterday we made it happen! Jack is indeed a fantastic boy… ❤️🦅 https://t.co/bqXZ7if1Bl pic.twitter.com/Amm6fM1Sxx — Adam Sells (@SellsAdam) December 31, 2023

* Hodgson described the discussion about Steve Cooper possibly coming to Palace as “disrespectful”. I don’t know about that, but I understand why he might find it annoying. However, he isn’t the long-term manager, he’s effectively the interim, it’s entirely reasonable for the club to be trying to recruit his successor, even if it means paying up Hodgson’s contract early.

If Palace were thinking about mutually consenting him, this would be the ideal time to do it: Hodgson leaves on the high note of a home win and good performance, the next person comes in and works with most of the squad through the winter break. The only thing left before then is an FA Cup game that’s something of a free hit: it’s Everton, so there’s no shame in getting knocked out, but it’s also Sean Dyche, who hates the competition as a manager that gave him the highlight of his career as a player.

* Diogo Jota might have a couple of the more egregious examples on his CV, but he is not the only culprit. As much as football men don’t think football needs help from other sports (see the recent discussion about Sir Dave Brailsford at Manchester United), clearly some aspects of other sports permeate football culture. I don’t watch a lot of basketball but it seems like attackers put as much stock in drawing a foul from an opponent on a shooting chance as they do in actually scoring. This has crossed over into football with forwards leaving a leg in a position where a defender cannot avoid kicking it, or dangling a leg so a goalkeeper makes contact when rushing out to smother the ball.

The difference between Jota’s situation and a basketball one would be that a basketball player gets a free throw if they score (or two if they don’t), while a footballer who gets away a weak shot and misses the net could be deemed to have received an advantage (albeit less of one than a penalty).

Ed Quoththeraven

That Jota ‘dive’…from a different angle

Firstly….the ‘delayed’ falling. At which point exactly was he meant to fall before he actually did? It does look a little delayed in real time but that’s to do with his stride and when the keeper makes contact. Watch it again, his left leg is off the ground in mid-stride when Dubravka very clearly hits it. As soon as that leg plants on planet earth again, Jota goes down. Was he mean to throw his right leg off the ground the second Dravka hit his left leg? Is that how falling works? Seems to me that would have been the theatrics, not what actually happened.

Secondly…the ‘amount of contact’. Everyone go out for a fast run there and have a mate run beside you. Tell your mate to take a tiny flick of your ankle when you are in mid stride at a sprint. You will fall. You will unequivocally, 100% certainly fall. It takes absolutely nothing to knock someone down when at full pelt. We all know this.

Lastly….No one will point to a previous example of Jota diving. Why? Because its never happened. Why in the heavens would he throw himself to ground for the first time EVER when for all the world it looked like he had a tap in? It’s because the keeper made enough contact at full sprint to knock him off his stride, which is therefore a penalty. Plain and simple.

Patricio Del Toro

Stewie is back again

I had brilliant fun reading the unintelligible bollocks from the two Arsenal fans, who simply reaffirmed that my views on their utter delusion as a fanbase, and detachment from reality, is Real. It’s like talking to Brexiteers, honestly. The more the facts and reality stack up against their deluded, Fake worldview, the greater their tetchiness grows.

This Arsenal project, started in 2005, has Failed. Period. Remember “the self sustaining club that will dominate once FFP comes in”? Remember the “young British core”? Remember them mocking fans of Chelski, Citeh etc claiming that their values and ethos as clubs were morally dubious? Remember “financial doping”? A term every Arsenal fan has idiotically parroted? Coined by their beloved Specialist In Failure indeed! Like the Brexiteers, they’d rather we simply conveniently “forgot” all of these facts. Some of us have long memories though.

Every other non-Arsenal fan can see the hubris, the excuses and then the dissembling when their farcical egotistical preseason predictions come crashing down. I find the views of fans of other clubs interesting because they expose the ridiculousness of the Arsenal fan position. Remember all the fans in the mailbox last season who claimed “with a year of experience this youngest ever squad WILL prevail?”. Remember them shouting down those of us who said it was premature and deluded to assume that? Not just Stewie. Yeah. But ignore those inconvenient realities.

Stewie is “outrageous” for pointing out, you know, Facts like:

* £200m spent to get worse on every conceivable metric

* A manager who has failed and choked under pressure despite huge financial backing

* A fanbase that considers themselves a big club, but continues to create some of the most hilarious excuses for failure (see the latest mailbox – Arteta isn’t failing and Arsenal are in the title race apparently!)

* Liverpool have a club, manager and fanbase who don’t seek to legislate for failure – they just look to Win. Arsenal have never had that, and by the snippets we see from their 365 fanboys, will never have that mentality. When I made the point weeks ago, LA Gooner and other assorted Brexity fruitcakes wrote in incandescent at the very notion. How y’all doing now then! LOL

The fascinating thing that Arsenal fans forget is that they’ve gorged on didactic bullsh*t for so long they’re high on their own supply. When I mention Wenger, Arsenal fans seem unaware of what DNA relates to, so let’s simplify it: like Wenger, Arsenal fans concoct the most ridiculous excuses for failure, and like to exalt their club as paragons of virtue, whilst mocking the rest.

Of course every club has fans like this, but the difference with eg Liverpool fans, is that they have the gravitas, the European pedigree and the manager, to back this up. What do Arsenal have? Twenty years of excuses. Nice.

I’m laughing heartily as these pathetic, weak excuses come flooding in. Please, keep them coming. And like Brexiters, when all else fails and you are a certifiable, bona dude Failure…crank up the invective with personal (but weak) broadsides! Graham Simons talks about being 50 with a spreadsheet (about as funny as Ricky effin Gervais dude. Must be Gooner humour!). Though I’m some way off 50, pretty sure I still won’t have seen Arsenal win a title by the time I hit 70. But I guarantee you that Graham Simons will still be writing in to 365 with his incoherent fanboy comedy, claiming that “Havertz will be a great manager just give him time” 😂😂

Graham also seems to be clueless about the tactical side of football, because the problem with Zinchenko isn’t that he is an inverted fullback, it is that he cannot defend, track, tackle, read plays or cover space. Ergo, he’s an abysmal defender. But like all Brexity Gooners, Graham is intellectually dishonest and pretends the issue is that us philistines cannot see the brilliance of this cunning plan. Sure looked that way when first Salah, then Kudus pulled his trousers down!!!!

Stewie Griffin (Happy new year again!)

When will Man Utd learn?

When will Erik ten Hag and Man United learn? When will they cease pursuing and buying cheap, fringe, marginal, 3rd Tier and surplus to requirement players, especially strikers? That continues to be a recipe for disaster and underpins United’s poor performances this season.

Those cheap players are a waste of money, just take a glance at how much money ten Hag has spent to no avail. There is no two ways about the common knowledge that good players are a sine qua non for successful outcomes. United’s recruitment has been too expensive and lacks adequate planning, strategy and cohesion. The need for changes to the club’s recruitment approaches cannot be overemphasised. As the old adage goes, a word to the wise is enough.

Professor (Dr) David Achanfuo Yeboah

Really very angry with Joe Williams for Richard Keys’ comments

I couldn’t find a way of answering Joe Williams’ article this morning, otherwise I wouldn’t be writing to you, but it is too clear that if he thinks firing managers is the only solution to get any team back on track, such as Man Utd, then I am sorry to say that he is the one who is deluded.

Speaking of delusion, I also believe regarding Man Utd he know nothing about the team, its history and worse what has been going on inside its walls for over a year.

May I remind Joe that when Ferguson was brought in to manage Man Utd, it took him eight long years to win the first trophy. Imagine if the owners would have fired him after the first year, and TH actually won a trophy in his first year and got the club where it belongs in the CL. It is the reason he is listed as one of the top managers in 2023. SAF won the largest number of PL trophies and so many other accolades to mention. All that silverware would have surely ended up elsewhere without him.

Since SAF left, we have had at least two top managers, Mourinho and Van Gaal. Both managers were fired and what good did it do? All those who follow Man Utd know the answer to that question except Joe Williams. I played football myself and have been following the club for over fifty years.

The trouble with United not being consistent is much deeper than TH. In fact, I believe he is the best manager we can have at the moment because whilst people like Joe thinks as far as his nose, those who know football and have a better understanding would know that in the past almost 11 years, the greatest grief and evil within the club that hampered is success were the owners, the Glazers. Doesn’t even Joe know the Glazers sole interest was making money? Didn’t he even realize that they used to club to pay off their own debts and for their own personal reasons? Old Trafford is falling to pieces because it hasn’t had a proper refurbishment for as long as SAF hasn’t been there.

What about the transfer windows? Could you tell me why is it that the managers would have made a choice of players and the Glazers keep dragging their feet to buy the proper and most adaptable players until another club buys them and Man Utd always end up having to buy rejects or players who are physically expired?

Ten Hag is not without a fault, but the only thing I believe he made wrong decisions was when he got rid of Ronaldo who is still scoring goals for fun surpassing both Mbappe and Messi and let De Gea go bringing in banana. Apologies Onana. He might have been a banana because some goals he conceded somehow made me suspect he was in league with the opposition.

Then comes in the Glazers again when they declared they wanted a full sale of Man Utd. Everybody believed them except me. How could such greedy Shylocks sell the goose that laid the golden eggs? That was my first question and in these last few weeks I was proved 100% correct. The Sheik offered six billion sterling and even offered to pay off their debts. Then comes Sir Jim offers to buy only 25% and guess what his offer is better than six billion + all their debts having been paid off? Does this even make sense? And how does Joe think the employees and the staff working directly with the team reacted to over 12 months of uncertainty? And how does he think some players felt not knowing whether the current manager would be replaced, which is still possible and their future with the club put in manifest jeopardy?

Whatever happens, changing the manager with the Glazers is still 75% owners. I really believe little or nothing will change. I believe every talented journalist should look at the complete picture before he points his finger at what he thinks is the real problem. Mr Williams clearly hasn’t learned much regarding that part of the profession. However, 00000to be quite sincere, I spent many years as a journalist myself and was a correspondent for the Italian newspaper, “Il Corriere Dello sport” and an investigative crime reporter.

Truth be told, managers have to be given time and those who have had a great success with other teams and others who became The Managers, even more. I would never even allow the thought to cross my mind that a team that is not performing as it should is the fault of a proven manager. You have to dig deeper than that not only by observing and reading other pundits’ articles but also by taking into serious consideration how long the manager has been in the job and how far is he allowed to exercise his authority.

Finally, Mr Williams only needs to remember what Ralf Rangnick had said before he left the club, that Man Utd requires “major heart surgery”. If one even takes the collective meaning of the word “heart”, Joe would have come to the obvious conclusion that the problems are not with the manager, but went much deeper than that. Keeping in mind, I was a player myself when the manager lays out a plan for an encounter with another team, it is then all in the hands of the players to execute any strategy to perfection.

I am rather disappointed with so many so-called sports journalists trying to put sensationalism before journalism and professionalism. Unfortunately, this is where the saying really counts and should be taken seriously that the pen is mightier than the sword. In fact, many managers are being fired before they are given enough time to introduce and execute their plans because of articles like Mr Williams. Perhaps now, you should fire him!

Sincerely yours,

Dr. R. F. Gonzi

PS: I am sure you will not be posting my article because today, journalism is all about creating sensationalism to increase the number of viewers and sales. This kind of journalism was not even allowed in my time because it went against ethics and, excuse my French, the editors would have kicked our asses.