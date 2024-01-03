Eddie Howe sack? Ex-Sunderland star teases ‘change’ is coming ahead of crunch Newcastle clash

Former Sunderland forward Darren Bent believes Newcastle United will move to sack Eddie Howe if the club fail to qualify for Europe next season.

Howe had a transformative impact at Newcastle after replacing Steve Bruce in November 2021, guiding the Magpies to fourth place in the Premier League and a Carabao Cup final appearance in his first full campaign in charge last season.

However, the former Bournemouth boss has come under mounting pressure after a desperate run of results. Roma manager Jose Mourinho is among those to have been linked with replacing Howe.

Newcastle currently sit ninth in the Premier League table – 11 points off a top-four spot and five behind sixth-placed West Ham, currently holding the final Europa League place – having lost five of their last six league games.

Howe’s side were also eliminated from Europe last month after finishing bottom of Group F in the Champions League.

Newcastle face an uncomfortable trip to local rivals Sunderland in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday in what will be the first meeting between the two clubs since March 2017.

And ahead of Newcastle’s journey to the Stadium of Light, Bent has aired his fears that the club’s Saudi Arabian owners will move to replace Howe if he cannot arrest the current slump.

Asked how much pressure Howe is currently under at Newcastle, he told talkSPORT: “Massive.

“And I don’t even think it would be [from] the supporters. I think the supporters understand they’re ahead of schedule and the job that he’s done has been fantastic.

“I didn’t think they’d get Champions League football last season [but] they did it. Fair play to them.

“But I think the owners now have had a taste of European football, they want to invest money into the squad – you can invest more money in the squad if you’re in the Champions League.

“I think if they start to drift away from Europe – which at the minute, they are – I think the owners might panic and go: ‘Enough’s enough, get someone else in.’

“Eddie Howe’s done a great job, but we know what owners are like. When you’ve got all that wealth and you want to try and make them one of the biggest clubs [in the world], you need to be in the Champions League.”

Asked if Howe has become a victim of his own success having overachieved last season, he said: “They finished in the top four, they were in the Champions League and they got to a cup final.

“So on the basis [of that] last season was brilliant. There was an argument [for him] to be manager of the season.

“All of a sudden, they’re now ninth; they’ve dropped out of Europe completely; they’re slipping down the table, can’t win a game.

“The fans will still be with him, 100 per cent, but the owners will be like: ‘Hmm, enough’s enough.’

“I think, at some point, change [is coming].”

The FA Cup clash with Sunderland comes amid a tricky run of fixtures for Newcastle, who will then host reigning Premier League champions Manchester City before travelling to second-placed Aston Villa at the end of January.

Bent is concerned that the results of those games will go some way to deciding Howe’s fate, predicting Newcastle will seek change in the summer if the club fall short of Europa League qualification.

He said: “That’s a tough, tough ask. The Sunderland-Newcastle game is huge. [It’s bigger] for the supporters, but for Eddie Howe’s job? I’m not sure.

“I don’t think the fans will turn on him yet [if Newcastle lose] – he’s got too much credit in the bank – but the owners will start looking at it.

“Every defeat that happens, the owners will start to go: ‘Hmm, something’s not right here.’

“If they finish ninth, then I think they make a change at the end of the season. “[He needs to finish] in the European spots, sixth upwards, [to keep his job].”

Bent’s comments come after Gary Neville claimed Howe will be “unnerved” by reports linking Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth to a position at Manchester United under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Neville went on to suggest Newcastle “wouldn’t want” to face Sunderland at this point in time, claiming Howe “can’t lose that game” if he is to cling on to his job.