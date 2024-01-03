Eddie Howe should be sacked by Newcastle for being below ‘crisis’ club Man Utd

Eddie Howe being sacked continues to be a theme in the Mailbox, but we also have thoughts on Man Utd, Arsenal, Villa, cheating and Wayne Rooney.

It’s a belter and you can get involved by mailing theeditor@footbal365.com

Eddie Howe out!

If you check the latest Premier League table, you can see that Newcastle are officially worse than Man United … now that is a serious indictment on Eddie Howe.

I have always believed that Newcastle will dominate the Premier League and European Football (and this was well before the Saudi takeover when the team was battling relegation … in fact, readers of football365 thought I was crazy at the time). Guess what? I still believe Newcastle will achieve this dominance but not under Eddie Howe.

The last time Newcastle won the top tier league was in 1927 and the FA Cup was last won in 1955. If this trophy drought is to end anytime soon, then Eddie Howe must go!

Andile Ndlebe, East London, SOUTH AFRICA

Last Mailbox: Eddie Howe sack? Would Potter or Cooper be much better for Newcastle?

That Man Utd crisis

Just past the halfway point of the Premier League season United are a paltry 16 points clear of the relegation zone. At the same time the unfathomable chasm of eight points exists between them and European qualification. They currently sit seventh in the league. Seventh! Can you believe that? Teams like Bournemouth, Crystal Palace or Fulham should be in seventh! The fact that those teams are even lower in the league is irrelevant. How dare Aston Villa and West Ham both be above United in the table! One lot of claret and sky blue would be bad enough, but two is unforgivable.

Worse still is the fact that they’ve been eliminated from European competition. It might just barely be acceptable if they had been bumped down the Europa league, but this is beyond the pale.

Obviously they’ll need to win the FA Cup or the EFL Cup. Can you believe that they haven’t won a trophy since last year?! There are houseflies that don’t remember United winning silverware during their lifetime.

The fact that ManU already have more money than most other teams is obviously not a factor, and as a result the new investment in the club can’t be expected to make any difference. Money and football success are, as we’re often told, entirely unconnected.

Maybe they can be given a bye into the FA Cup final, or possibly even straight to the trophy. It’s not as good as the league, but it’s better than nothing.

Everton were given a points deduction this season, maybe United could be given a point addition next season. That should keep all the journalists happy, and then I won’t have to keep reading about how all the players and management should be fired. Clearly something must be done or else United will soon be fighting for their lives down in League Two!

Andrew – (won’t somebody please think of the children!) Canada

West Ham got shafted

So West Ham got shafted by the Premier League as Ghana and Morocco (understandably) turned down the request for Mohammad Kudus and Nayef Aguerd to play against Brighton (Brighton would have also been without Mitoma and Adingra but they are both injured anyway).

Every other team had their Asian Cup and AFCON players available for this round of fixtures, but West Ham were without two key players due to scheduling. With the deadline being 1 January, either all games should have been played by this date, or all players heading to the tournament should have been made unavailable – it is crazy that one team suffers while the others crack on with no problems.

Losing players for these international tournaments is annoying but you know what you are getting when you buy players from African or Asian countries. What you do not expect, is for the PL to move one game after the release deadline so you lose your players for yet another game.

Afcon has attempted to move their tournament to the European summer to minimise disruption for its biggest stars and probably get more global exposure at a time when there is less football. But the climate in many parts of Africa just does not allow for it. With that in mind, would a two week pause in the PL and other major European leagues be a good idea?

Andy the Hammer (Moyes In)

Is Darwin Nunez the striker Liverpool need?

Oh, I finally wrote in!

So Nuñez. Yes, he’s not a finisher and, yes, we love him anyhow. But the ‘striker we need’? Well, maybe he is.

I was thinking about the title-winning Liverpool team and where their goals came from. I remember a lot of talk about the “stodgy midfield” when it was (the somewhat stodgy) Henderson-Wijnaldum-Fabinho (or Milner etc). And if one of the front three were out, it was Origi first in. I loved him too actually, but never mind. In that team we needed 20-league-goal strikers, and though technically we didn’t have them, we nearly had two. Top scorers were

Salah 19

Mane 18

Firmino 9

Van Dijk 5

Others 32 (four or fewer each)

Total 83

So what about now? Well, after half a season (plus one), let’s double everyone’s current goals and see where we come out

Salah 28

Nunez 10

Jota 10

Diaz 6

Gakpo 6

Others 20 (four or fewer each)

Projected total 80 – not bad…

Obviously this is magical thinking – Mo won’t get to 28 surely, but Diaz/Jota might stay fit and get some more, not even Darwin can miss two-to-eight chances every week etc etc – but this team has more goalscorers in it and the options of Jota/Diaz/Nunez aren’t far off producing the same output as Mane and Firmino.

So maybe, a bit like Bobby Firmino, we just need Nunez to keep working, chasing and stretching opponents to make space for others to take advantage of. Obviously, it would be great if he could add the killer instinct to his game too but maybe right now he’s enough?

I guess mainly what it shows how much we need Mo to get through AFCON unscathed though!

Stu (he’s Luis Garcia, Bobby Firmino and Faustino Asprilla in one and long may he be)

Does Stewie need help?

Every time I read Stewie’s emails I question is he for real or just thrown in there to irritate Arsenal fans? I would always say ‘fellow’ Arsenal fans but he is very much estranged from the average Arsenal fan because he thinks he is different and special which again makes me wonder. We all have our debates and arguements down the pub and on Facebook sites etc.

I must say this one seemed extremely scripted. Bringing Brexit into it on numerous occasions has no relevance. So, if he’s for real, with comments like that he’s coming across as a miserable Remoaner, Just Stop Oil, Extinction Rebellion and a woke. Otherwise, spice him up. Actually Stewie/football365 Ricky Gervais is very funny live.

Okay Stewie, assuming you are for real: What makes you think the ‘project’ started in 2005 when Kronke bought the club outright in 2018 and Arteta took charge in 2019.

I personally think eighth to second in four seasons is impressive especially with the buzz around the Emirates now ..obviously he doesn’t go or has never been. He certainly doesn’t come across as a die hard fan.

A point I would like to make to my ‘fellow’ fans is please di not blame Raya for our current poor performances. The problems lie elsewhere.

I’ll get back to GB News and Stewie, you get back to your Angela Rayner poster in your bedroom.

Chris, Croydon

…I appreciate you’re not one for the finer detail, Stewie.

You ignore the fact that Havertz’s goal contributions have improved since he signed. You seem to want to blame Arsene Wenger for everything – despite the fact he hasn’t been Arsenal manager in ages and you seem to have some weird obsession with equating Arsenal fans with Brexit.

But I didn’t call you out on your latest letter sent into the mailbox – I’ve learned to ignore your letters as they’re inevitable following an Arsenal defeat.

I couldn’t ignore this one though as I need to point out your error – Simon, Norf London Gooner called you out – not me.

Happy New Year!

Graham Simons, Gooner, Norf London

READ: Arteta sacked, Salah sold, Ten Hag stays at Man Utd and other football predictions for 2024

Aston Villa thoughts from a festive season

Nearly a disastrous festive few days for Villa, saved only by the ropey award of a penalty vs Burnley in a game Villa should have been out of sight in. Raw end of the deal on some decisions v Sheff U but didn’t do anywhere near enough to win it. Lucky to get a draw really. Why do Man U always save something for Villa? Losing 3-2 to them is just soooo 11 years ago. Or 14. Or 21. Anyway, a little blip, and hopefully just that.

I don’t think the foul on Jota on Monday night warranted a penalty, but I didn’t like Neville’s comments either. Normally we hear how you’re entitled to go down when/if you feel contact. Apparently this didn’t apply to Jota though, and there was contact. We (fans/pundits) need to decide what we want and then apply that view consistently – sans bias. You can only go down if you go down straight away? Is that it? As mentioned, I don’t believe the contact on Duran v Burnley merited a penalty. I’m trying to be consistent.

I don’t know why, but Eddie Howe just irks me. His comments about Diaz going down too easy but Longstaff 100% deserving a penalty don’t help, and isn’t a great look.

Well done Iraola. Patience can reap rewards. Well done O’Neil too of course. Cole Palmer looks the business. I’d be happy for Villa to pay £60/£70m for Olise. Porro is a lot of fun. Sort of forgot about Kevin De Bruyne for a minute there. I have a man crush on Pau Torres.

Not a huge amount of PL action in Jan so I wonder what impact the AFCON/Asia Cup will really have. Feels like Spurs may suffer most, though I’d be worried as a Liverpool fan too.

Anyhoo, what a season thus far. Unai, I ruddy love you, you gorgeous human you.

Gary, AVFC – Oxford (Feeling for Birmingham fans, genuinely. It was all just so unnecessary).

Why does football reward cheating?

Cheating in professional sports has been going on for as long as sports competitions have existed. There is always a competitor who is trying to gain an advantage over their competition by nefarious means. This is not new.

However, to my knowledge, every professional sports organization does their very best to eradicate cheating and punish the cheaters, if not simply for the integrity of the game and the reputation of the sports league, then to keep the money rolling in, keep the sponsors on board, keep the fans in the seats and watching on television, etc….

Most importantly, fans of any sport accept that it’s a level playing field for all competitors. If fans were to ever think that the player, club, or team that they support, competed in a league that wasn’t on the level, that league would risk alienating their fan base and worse, do irreparable harm to their product.

Years of goodwill developed over time would be thrown out the door. Recovery, while not impossible, would take time to get the supporters back on board. The damage would be lasting.

To my knowledge, and this is what I’m asking the mailbox, I’m not aware of any professional sports competition where cheating is not only allowed to exist but is tacitly encouraged. If there is another one other than the Premier League and football in general, I’m all ears.

Yeah, I saw Jota’s dive and yeah, he cheated, pure and simple. This isn’t about Jota. This is about the Premier League and why they haven’t seriously tried to eliminate cheating in their league. Diving has been going on well for decades. It’s not new.

Players and pundits alike turn a blind eye when a player engages in the “dark arts” to “win” a penalty, and rather than calling the player out for cheating, they say he or she was “clever.” There is no stigma attached to cheating in football. My Houston Astros were found guilty of cheating over six years ago and still, to this day, deal with the outcome of the scandal and the punishment attached.

The FA not even half-heartedly put forth their infamous diving panel a few years ago and attempted to assuage the consuming fan that “Yes, we’re on the ball here and we’re going to stamp this out of the game.” They started with two notorious divers in Oumar Niasse and Manuel Lanzini (that’s a joke) and suspended both for three matches. Go back and look at the two incidents and at least where Niasse was concerned, it certainly didn’t look like he was trying to con the ref and cheat to earn a penalty. Nonetheless, he was slapped with a ban.

Shortly thereafter Niasse’s and Lanzini’s bans, no more reviews, no more bans, no more nothing. Clearly worse dives were occurring the FA did F all about it. That panel vanished into thin air, as if it never existed. Why?

Well one could only conclude that they realized they’d have to punish divers on the teams that meant more to the league’s bottom line, and we can be having those players sit out for three matches so no more bans. I mean what other reason could there be? I’m all ears as to why the FA stopped punishing divers.

Now you’re seeing younger players thinking “Well if __________ threw themselves to the ground to win a penalty, I guess it’s ok for me to do the same.” So not only is the Premier League condoning cheating, but they’re also allowing it to be taught to the next generation of players. That’s what I want to watch, a new generation of players who think diving is ok.

You may laugh at this statement but I’m going to make it anyway. If the Premier League doesn’t get serious about diving/cheating/simulation, they risk the league’s reputation and the reputation of the officiating, enough to where eventually, supporters just turn it off. That is what I’d call, “bringing the game into disrepute.”

But as of today, the Premier League (or football in general) is the only professional sports league where a blind eye is turned to cheating in the game. Fans are tired of it. Social media was in an uproar after the game on Monday and yes, some were clearly LFC supporters who found Jota’s cheating distasteful and unnecessary. Again, this isn’t about one team or another, one diver or another. This is something that effects all of us. Why the Premier League is risking their product is beyond me.

Lastly, the Premier League could EASILY stamp this out of the game once and for all but choose not to. Why?

I look forward to hearing from the mailbox on this subject. Hey, at least it isn’t about VAR (at least until next week.)

TX Bill, EFC

But Jota did not cheat!

I opened up 16 Conclusions on Liverpool v Newcastle looking forward to reading you lambasting Gary Neville’s nonsense views on the penalty decisions last night. You got halfway there and then for some reason decided to add a ridiculous view of your own.

Jota’s was a clear penalty. How can you possibly argue that having the keeper throw himself at Jota’s legs and clip him did not have a meaningful impact on Jota’s chances of scoring? He was at full pace, chasing a fast moving ball and running out of pitch. That’s a lot for him to focus on without adding in having to rebalance himself after the contact from the keeper. For a player of Jota’s quality, if the keeper doesn’t clip his legs, it’s a 99 times out of a hundred finish. With Dubravka’s intervention, maybe it’s more like 75 out of 100. That’s meaningful.

Also, you didn’t mention Endo! He was immense – maybe his best hour of football for the club. Turnover after turnover and he contributed going forward.

I have an additional step to suggest for Liverpool’s player recruitment policy. Every time we’re close to a new signing, get someone to call the player pretending to be Todd Boehly offering an extra £10k a week to join Chelsea instead. If they say they’re up for it, Liverpool will know to look elsewhere.

Tom, LFC

Golden handshake for the Golden Generation?

Can we collectively get rid of the ‘Golden Generation’ from all footballing activities. There isn’t a single f**ker from that bunch of players I want on my television, radio or as manager of any football club.

It is very funny to see Lampard, Gerrard and Rooney fail horribly at management. Not because they gave it a go, fair do’s to them. But because they were given such high profile jobs despite any obvious aptitude for the job, and kept thinking they could keep taking high profile jobs.

I’d hoped that we were over the era of big names being given big jobs just because of thier name. Jobs for the boys if you will.

Hopefully the absolute s**t the three above have offered post playing career means we wont see them on the side line again.

I also hope we see no pundits from the GG ever again, but of course we will, they say stupid bollocks knowing they’ll get hired for it. Hi Rio.

Carrick seems to be doing ok, but is there a single player from the GG that is either acceptable as a manager or pundit? I’m saying a big fat f**k no.

Will

READ: Rooney sacked by Birmingham after biggest cock-up of season ends in another iconic player failing