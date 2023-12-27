Eddie Howe slammed for failing to respond to ‘obvious’ tactic that cost Newcastle vs Forest

Danny Murphy is “amazed” Eddie Howe did nothing in response to Nuno Espirito Santo’s “obvious” tactic that caused Newcastle to suffer against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.

Newcastle took the lead at St James’ Park but ended up losing 3-1 to Forest, as former striker Chris Wood netted a hat-trick with Anthony Elanga providing two of the assists as he caused Dan Burn no end of problems on the Magpies’ left hand side.

Burn, having just come back from injury, was eventually replaced on the hour mark by Tino Livramento, but Murphy was surprised Howe didn’t make the change earlier.

“Sometimes tactics aren’t that complicated,” he said. “Newcastle play a high line at home, they press. For Dan Burn on the left hand side, he’s been out a few months and he’s struggling for match fitness. Forest played Elanga on the right hand side and decided to get the ball in behind that space down the right hand side every single opportunity they could.

“It was so deliberate and so obvious from minute one, and to be fair to Elanga, he kept doing it. He kept running without the ball in behind that space. This was the pattern all through the first half especially.

“That’s been worked on by Nuno. He’s obviously talked about it, he’s seen the team sheet, Elanga on that right hand side is one of the quickest wingers in the Premier League by the way. He’s very difficult to play against.

“Newcastle didn’t heed the warnings. Too often Forest didn’t get the final ball to [Elanga], but he was in oceans of space time and time again.

“I was amazed at half-time with Livramento on the bench that Eddie Howe didn’t change it because he’s such an intelligent manager, but he couldn’t see it. First ten seconds of the second half, what happens? Elanga gets the ball out right, beats Burn easily, whips it in and it should have been a goal.

“The reality was that the game was opened up and made easier for Forest by the space down that right hand side. Over half of the attacks were down the right hand side, and I think Nuno deserves credit because it was a definite ploy.”