The chances of Eddie Howe bringing former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez to Newcastle United have been revealed by transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Nunez left Liverpool to join Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal for around £46million last summer.

The Uruguayan international has scored nine goals and made five assists in 26 appearances for his new club, but he faces an uncertain future only eight months after joining.

Al Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi made the difficult decision to not register Nunez for the second half of the Saudi Pro League season after the club signed Karim Benzema from domestic rivals Al Ittihad.

That means the former Liverpool forward can only play in the AFC Champions League until the summer, when he is likely to leave Al Hilal.

A Premier League return has been mooted, with Newcastle reportedly interested.

However, transfer expert Pete O’Rourke says he would be surprised if Newcastle pursued Nunez as he doesn’t feel like “an Eddie Howe type of player”.

“I think it would be a surprise move for me,” O’Rourke said on the Football Insider podcast Transfer Insider.

“Darwin Nunez has been frozen out of Simone Inzaghi’s squad, not being registered for the second half of Pro League campaign due to arrival of Karim Benzema.

“That is likely to force Nunez to move on next summer.

“I’m not sure he’s an Eddie Howe type of player, I don’t think the manager will be looking at him as the kind of player he wants to add to his squad.

“He’s an explosive player, he’s unpredictable, he’s got pace in behind, so if Newcastle are looking for that type of forward then it’s somebody they may look at.

“But look, I think if Newcastle want to strengthen their attacking options next season then I think they’ll be looking at a number of strikers across Europe to try and bring in.

“As I said, although Nunez is keen to move on from Al Hilal, it’s still not an easy deal to do just due to the finances involved.”

It’s unclear where Nunez will go after Al Hilal and whether or not it will be a club in a European top-five league.

We could see the 26-year-old move to Turkey, potentially Galatasaray as Victor Osimhen continues to be linked with an exit.

Former Arsenal striker Jeremie Aliadiere has previously said Nunez would be a good fit at the Emirates, and more recently, ex-Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly has recommended the Blues sign him.

“I would actually recommend Nunez for Chelsea. He’s a very good player, a smart player – he just needs the right environment to perform,” Desailly told Foot Italia.

“A club like Chelsea, or the new Manchester United, would be best for him. He needs to be surrounded by established, confident players who know they’re going to play every weekend and who will give him the ball on the first intention.”

