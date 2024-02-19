Eden Hazard names the six best players he played alongside, including surprise Chelsea flop…

Eden Hazard has been fortunate enough to play alongside some of the best players of his generation and he recently named the six best players he has played alongside.

During a recent interview on the Obi One Podcast, Hazard re-called his time with Lille, Chelsea and Real Madrid and managed to narrow down the best players he’s played alongside to six names.

The 33-year-old was spoilt for choice, given the big names he’s played alongside, although he did include one surprising name. Here are the six teammates that Hazard named during the interview.

Read the article at Planet Football.