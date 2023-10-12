Eden Hazard offered ‘trial’ by Premier League coach predicting Paul Scholes U-turn

Eden Hazard has been offered the chance to return to the Premier League by West Ham coach Kevin Nolan, who says the former Chelsea star can “play at the top level for plenty more years”.

Hazard announced his retirement from football this week at the age of 32 after four disappointing years at Real Madrid.

The winger’s best years came at Chelsea, with whom he won two Premier League titles and generally spread joy through his dazzling displays.

And Nolan says West Ham would “trial” Hazard if he reversed his decision to retire from football, as he is convinced the Belgian has plenty more to offer.

“I’d have the Hazard of Chelsea at West Ham,” Nolan told talkSPORT. “I’m sure if he wanted to come and trial we’d, I mean, I’d certainly be willing to. I don’t know about the gaffer [David Moyes]. But I’d certainly want to trial him!

“Some of the best years in the Premier League, he’s been part of and some of the best goals.

“It’s sad that at 32 he’s decided to bow out in all honesty because I believe someone of his calibre of play could play at the top level for plenty more years.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we got a little bit of a reverse on that in the next six months to a year.

“I just think at 32, he’s just put out that he’s retired. There’s been so many times, I remember when [Paul] Scholes done it. Then he got a phone call from Sir Alex [Ferguson] and he was like ‘oh yeah, I will come back’.

“I just think something like that could happen with Hazard because someone is probably willing to give him the opportunity to say ‘go on, come in and play for us for six months’.”

READ MORE: Was Eden Hazard the last of the great Premier League mavericks?

Hazard is widely considered to be an all-time Premier League great, but Roy Keane doesn’t believe he had the longevity to be included in the very top bracket.

“I still wouldn’t put him in, with the players you’ve mentioned, the brilliant players in the Premier League, with [Alan] Shearer, [Thierry] Henry, I still wouldn’t put him in that bracket,” Keane said.

“I still think if it’s less than three or four years, I think that’s not long enough when you start talking about other amazing players who have done it for eight, nine, 10, 11, 12 years, for two or three years, for me, is still not long enough.”