Liverpool ‘planning attack’ as scouts become ‘bewitched’ while watching Juventus target

Juventus have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Liverpool target Teun Koopmeiners, according to reports in Italy.

Koopmeiners enjoyed an excellent season with Atalanta, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists in 33 Serie A appearances.

He also helped the Italian side win the Europa League, smashing Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the final.

The 26-year-old is under contract until 2027 but has been strongly linked with a transfer this summer.

It looks like he is very open to a move to the Premier League, admitting in March that he is willing to put up with the poor weather.

“I have told Atalanta that I want to make a move next summer, but there has to be something really nice to swap that for Atalanta just like that,” Koopmeiner said.

“My girlfriend and I are having a great time in Italy, but for some clubs in England, I’ll put up with the rain.

“I hope there will be nice options I can think about, and then I hope Atalanta receive a nice amount for me, because I will have had a wonderful time there.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 Leverkusen sack Alonso, Chelsea press Mourinho button, Slot quits and other Managergeddon predictions

👉

This was before Atalanta won the Europa League, so maybe Koopmeiners is now more open to staying put. Who knows?

Liverpool – who his side knocked out of the competition at the quarter-final stage – have been strongly linked with Koopmeiners, as have Juventus.

Liverpool transfer plans to help Juventus land Dutch midfielder

And now reports coming from Italy state that Liverpool are more attracted to Koopmeiners’ Atalanta team-mate, Ederson, which is a very good thing for the Old Lady.

The Reds have had scouts consistently watch the Dutch international this season and during these scouting missions have become infatuated by Ederson.

Having provided stiff competition to Juventus for Koopmeiners’ signature by ‘monitoring’ him, shifting their interest to the Brazilian could work in the Italian side’s favour.

Liverpool are apparently ‘impressed and bewitched’ by Ederson and are ‘now planning an attack’ to sign him this summer.

Ederson was one of the best players on the pitch as Atalanta beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Europa League final last week.

The 24-year-old played 52 times across all competitions in 2023/24, scoring seven goals and providing one assist.

He only missed one match in the Europa League, a dead rubber against Polish outfit Rakow in his side’s final group game.

More: Liverpool news | Top scorers of 2024 | How Premier League teams qualify for Champions League and Europa competitions for 24/25