Edu under ‘huge pressure’ to keep Nottingham Forest job after ‘backfired’ appointment

Nottingham Forest’s Global Head of Football Edu is reportedly close to losing his job and is being frozen out of key decisions.

Edu built his reputation as Arsenal’s first-team technical director, so much so that Evangelos Marinakis offered him a pay rise to join his company that oversees a number of clubs.

Initially, that looked to be a smart decision with the club, guided by Nuno Espirito Santo, qualifying for Europe but reports began to emerge of a breakdown between the manager and the technical director, leaving owner Marinakis to side with one or the other.

He chose Edu with Nuno walking away and the Portuguese boss was replaced first by Ange Postecoglou and then Sean Dyche, both who have since been sacked.

This comes at a time when Forest have also spent almost £200m and yet find themselves hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone.

As such the Telegraph’s Midlands reporter John Percy has suggested Edu’s job is under threat.

In the report, Percy says the appointment of Edu was “supposed to elevate Forest to the next level” but it has “backfired to such an extent that the Brazilian is now under huge pressure to retain his job.”

It also claims that sources say it is a matter of “when, not if, he leaves the club.”

Edu’s influence at the club can almost directly be correlated with a marked drop in results for he was appointed in November 2024 but could only join officially in July 2025 after a period of gardening leave.

He was appointed to “oversee all football-related functions, including recruitment, performance, squad strategy and player development” but has now reportedly been “marginalised and is nowhere near key decisions.” Crucially, he was not part of the meetings when it was decided Dyche was to be sacked.

Many of Forest’s failed signings have also been attributed to Edu, most notably Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko who joined on loan in the summer deadline day. His stint was so underwhelming that Forest had to find another club, Ajax, to take over the loan deal.

