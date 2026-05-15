Fabrizio Romano has reiterated his claim that Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga does not want to leave Estadio Bernabeu in the summer transfer window.

Camavinga joined Madrid from Rennes in the summer of 2021 for €40million (£35m) and has won LaLiga and the Champions League twice with Los Blancos already.

However, the 23-year-old has had injury and fitness issues for the past two seasons and has not been able to make a huge impact for Real Madrid.

Camavinga has made only 16 starts in LaLiga this season and was able to make just 11 starts in the league in the 2024/25 campaign.

The Madrid midfielder, who can play as a left-back as well, has also been left out of the France squad for the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs keen on signing Camavinga in the summer transfer window.

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However, Romano has reported that Camavinga does not want to leave Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The transfer guru, though, has stated that Madrid themselves are willing to listen to offers for the 23-year-old.

Eduardo Camavinga loves Real Madrid and wants to stay

Romano said about Camavinga on his YouTube channel on Thursday, as relayed by Rousing The Kop: “My understanding remains the same as it was two weeks ago: Eduardo Camavinga doesn’t want to leave Real Madrid.

“He’s not connecting Real Madrid’s problems with his own problems.

“He believes that it was an unlucky season, but he loves Real Madrid and wants to play for Real Madrid.

“The intention of the player is to stay.”

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Romano added: “If a big proposal comes in the summer, we have to see what happens.

“Real Madrid could be open to discussions, but they are not considering him a player who has to leave the club, out of the project. Not at all.

“They could be open to discussions, but the player has to be open to discussions too, and at the moment, my understanding is that Camavinga wants to fight for his place at Real Madrid.

“Obviously, difficult moment, difficult season.

“This story with the France national team leaving him out is obviously complicated for Cama, but he will fight to be back in the squad for the future.”

Romano made a similar claim about Camavinga and his future at Madrid back in mid-April.

Romano said about Camavinga on his YouTube channel on April 13: “But, as of today, my understanding is that Real Madrid are not actively trying to sell Camavinga.

“Real Madrid are not offering Camavinga to clubs. His agents are not offering Camavinga to clubs.

“Camavinga is not showing a desire to leave Real Madrid, according to my information.

“So, if there is a top club, a top proposal in the summer, we will see what happens, but, as of today, Camavinga is not actively trying to leave Real Madrid.

“Camavinga wants to fight for his place at Real Madrid.

“Camavinga loves Real Madrid, so he still wants to find a way to continue at Real Madrid, also in the future.

“Then, on Real Madrid side, he’s not an absolutely untouchable player.

“If a big proposal arrives and if the player is keen, for Real Madrid, the negotiation could be possible, but it doesn’t mean that Real Madrid are telling Camavinga, ‘You are out of the project’.

“That’s not the case. So, that’s the status of the story, as of today.

“On Camavinga, again, many questions on Paris Saint-Germain. I am not aware of Paris Saint-Germain actively working on a Camavinga deal as of today. We will see later on.

“Then, Premier League clubs already started making some calls to understand the situation of Camavinga, but, at the moment, that’s it.

“Nothing more to say as of today.”

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