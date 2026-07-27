Man Utd have just got some good news about signing Camavinga after ‘direct’ Mourinho talks

Manchester United have received a boost in their quest to bring Eduardo Camavinga to Old Trafford, with a journalist claiming that Real Madrid are now looking to sell the midfielder after Jose Mourinho made up his mind about him.

On July 22, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Man Utd were trying to sign Camavinga from Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Romano said that Man Utd had held talks with the France international midfielder’s agents.

The Italian journalist added that Camavinga wants to stay at Madrid, but the final decision will be made after manager Jose Mourinho has spoken to the 23-year-old.

Man Utd have already signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans this summer, but the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are looking to sign another midfielder.

Man Utd want to sign Eduardo Camavinga

Romano said about Man Utd, Camavinga and Real Madrid on his YouTube channel last week: “Guys, what happened is the following.

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“Manchester United had conversations with the agents of Camavinga to understand the situation of the player, and they did the same with Manu Kone a few days, weeks ago.

“So, Man Utd are still looking for a defensive midfielder.

“But, as I always told you on Camavinga, the only way to get Camavinga, whether it’s Man Utd or any other club, is to get a green light from the player.

“And, at the moment, the message coming from Camavinga, and it’s the same, May, June, July, is that Camavinga wants to work under Jose Mourinho and then try to stay at Real Madrid, try to revive his career at Real Madrid.

“So, Camavinga doesn’t want to leave Real Madrid.

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“Camavinga wants to stay.

‘Then, if from now to the end of the window, at some point, Real Madrid will talk to Camavinga, Mourinho will talk to Camavinga, maybe Camavinga will talk to them, we will see, I don’t know.

“If at some point, something changes and Camavinga opens doors to an exit, for sure, Premier League is a very likely destination, but, at the moment, the decision of Camavinga remains to stay at Real Madrid.

“Camavinga wants to continue at Real Madrid and wants to play for Real Madrid next season.

“Then again, we will see what happens from now to the end of the summer.

“At the moment, this is the position.

“So, we have to wait and see what’s going to happen there.”

Radio Marca journalist Sergio Valentin, who has almost 40,000 followers on X, has now reported that Mourinho has held talks with Camavinga and has told him that he will not play much under him next season.

While the 23-year-old midfielder still wants to stay at Estadio Bernabeu, the good news for Man Utd is that Madrid are now actively looking to sell him.

Real Madrid ‘looking’ to sell Eduardo Camavinga

Valentin wrote on X at 10:38pm on July 26: “Jose Mourinho has spoken with Eduardo Camavinga and explained his situation to him

“He’s going to have a very tough time getting minutes.

“Mourinho has been direct with him.

“Mourinho already had this idea before arriving at Valdebebas.

“The club is looking for options for him to be transferred, although Camavinga, for the moment, has said he doesn’t want to leave.”

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