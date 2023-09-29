Edwards insists Luton are ‘looking forward’ to facing ‘aggressive’ Everton – ‘they’re a good team’

Luton head coach Rob Edwards has warned his players to be ready for Everton’s “aggressive nature” when they face off this weekend.

Everton have removed some of the negativity that has been surrounding them since the start of the campaign with back-to-back wins over Brentford and Aston Villa over the past week.

Sean Dyche’s team claimed their first Premier League victory this season with a much-needed 3-1 victory at Brentford before winning 2-1 at Villa on Wednesday evening to quality for the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

“They’re a good team with good players and an experienced manager,” Edwards said ahead of Luton’s trip to Goodison Park on Saturday.

“I think the performances have been there, they’ve just not got the results. They’re hard-working, organised and athletic.

“They’ll look to play on the front foot earlier and get their attacking players in the game and look to engage their supporters.

“We’ve got to be ready for that fast and their aggressive nature. That will suit us and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Luton put their first Premier League point on the board last weekend with a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves.

But the Hatters suffered Carabao Cup embarrassment in midweek with a 1-0 defeat at Exeter, who ply their trade in Sky Bet League One.

Luton received another blow when loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga was ruled out for a few months with the hamstring injury he picked up against Wolves.

The Belgian midfielder has returned to parent club Arsenal to continue his rehabilitation.

Edwards said: “I still think we’ve got people who can do that role, I’ve got real confidence in the group.

“It just gives someone else an opportunity now and that’s it.

“All our midfielders are all options, so I’m still comfortable that we’ve got more than enough in the ranks to cope with it.

“It’s just unfortunate as we brought him in with a real eye on him helping us and it looked like he was really going to do that in the first couple of games as well.

“We’re really disappointed for him because he’s made a great impression on us.

“He made a great start, but we’ve got to support him now and make sure he gets the best treatment he can.”

Ross Barkley has trained the past two days after picking up an injury, but Edwards says the former Everton midfielder is not in contention to face his old club.

READ MORE: Savage predicts more woes for Chelsea… Premier League Predictions Week 6 vs F365, Tipstrr, TEAMTalk