Fenway Sports Group have confirmed the return of Michael Edwards, who has taken up a senior position to lead the footballing operations at Liverpool.

Edwards has been heavily linked with a return to Liverpool in recent weeks as they look to make changes behind the scenes ahead of next season.

“One of the biggest factors in my decision…”

The Englishman – who left Liverpool in 2022 following a prolonged spell at Anfield – rejected a return to the Premier League giants in January.

At the time, FSG were offering him his old sporting director role, but Edwards has reportedly made it clear that he will only return to football if he is given a more prominent role.

FSG have remained in talks with Edwards in recent weeks and it was revealed on Tuesday morning that an ‘agreement’ had been reached between the two parties over his return to Anfield.

Liverpool journalist Paul Joyce noted that Edwards has ‘agreed to return in a high-powered role in which he will head football operations’ and ‘it is understood the challenge mapped out to him by FSG is behind his decision to return in what will be an overarching role’.

A statement from FSG has since confirmed that Edwards has finalised his return to Liverpool and has become their CEO of football and will oversee the day-to-day running of the Premier League side.

In a statement, Edwards – who has given up his role with Ludonomics to replace Mike Gordon at Liverpool – revealed plans for Liverpool to “expand their current football portfolio.

“I am very grateful to Mike, John, Tom and the ownership group for offering me the opportunity to take on this new leadership role within FSG. I was humbled by the desire and persistence they showed in wanting to work with me again. This is definitely not something that I take for granted given their track record across sport and business,” Edwards said in a statement.

“It was vital for me that, if I did return, it had to be with renewed vigour and energy. In practice, this means having fresh challenges and opportunities. As such, one of the biggest factors in my decision is the commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club, growing this area of their organization. I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary.”

“A number of essential leadership positions need urgent attention…”

He continuesd: “With Liverpool, I will oversee the required reinforcement of football operations, with a number of essential leadership positions needing urgent attention.

“I know from personal experience what a wonderful job Mike Gordon has done with day-to-day oversight on behalf of his fellow owners. Going forward I’m looking forward to working with FSG’s Board of Managers.

“Also, in assuming this role, I fully understand that it comes with great expectations, and I therefore intend to identify, hire, and subsequently empower leaders who meet and embody the club’s values and ambitions.

“Having served the club previously I need no reminder of how much emotional investment is made by supporters in the city itself, as well as across the UK and the world. I am looking forward to getting started.”