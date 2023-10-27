Edwards relishing Aston Villa test as he urges Luton Town stars to ‘go and enjoy’ next challenge

Rob Edwards wants Luton Town to go to Aston Villa with no fear despite their opponents’ impressive home form under Unai Emery.

Villa recorded an 11th straight Premier League win in front of their own fans when they beat West Ham 4-1 last weekend.

England forward Ollie Watkins was among the goals again as Villa won 4-1 at AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night to stretch an unbeaten run to five games in all competitions.

Edwards knows all about what an intimidating place Villa Park can be, the former Wales defender having started his playing career at the club, making a first-team debut in 2002.

Despite the Hatters having just five points from nine games so far, Edwards maintains his men will be ready to tackle a freescoring Villa head on.

“We are well aware of the size of the challenge and of the test,” the Luton boss said.

“Villa are a club really on the up, with a brilliant manager with a team full of very good players who are confident at the moment.

“But we will go into it believing we will have a good plan to try to get something from the game.”

Edwards told a press conference: “It is not scary, it is why we wanted to be here.

“If I was scared, I would be in the wrong business. I am looking forward to it and the lads are as well.

“We are well aware of the goals they are scoring at the moment, they are free-flowing, really clear with and without the ball and are well coached.

“Yes it is a tough game, but this is what we wanted, to be here and it is one to try to go and enjoy.

“We will have to work hard and be better than we were last week against Forest, no doubt about it.”

The Hatters will be without Reece Burke on Sunday after the defender picked up a hamstring problem in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest, where Elijah Adebayo scored a last-minute equaliser.

Jamaica international Amari’i Bell is closing in on a return to action from his own hamstring issue, while midfielder Jordan Clarke could be back ahead of the November international break

On-loan Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, though, is still some way from being in contention again following a hamstring injury suffered in only his second appearance against Wolves last month.

“We have got lots of different people that can look after him at the moment, so we’re going to try and make sure we’re in control of that as well as much as possible,” Edwards said.

“He has got Belgium, he has got Arsenal and he has got ourselves as well. Sambi is feeling better and he is getting better, but it is a longer term one.”

