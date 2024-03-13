Michael Edwards’ return to Liverpool was confirmed on Tuesday and his “initial objective” will be to identify a replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

Fenway Sports Group have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to appoint a new director of football and they also need to select their preferred replacement for Klopp, who is leaving at the end of this season.

Will Edwards go for Alonso?

It recently emerged that FSG have stepped up talks with Edwards in an attempt to lure him back to Anfield. He previously held various roles at Anfield and was their sporting director for six years before leaving in 2022.

Edwards has been without a club since departing Liverpool and has made it clear that he will not return as a director. Instead, his former employees offered him a more prominent role and it emerged on Tuesday that he has become FSG’s CEO of football.

The 44-year-old is now controlling footballing matters at Anfield and Bournemouth chief Richard Hughes is expected to be brought in as Liverpool’s new director.

Their first priority will be to appoint Klopp’s successor and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is currently the clear favourite to be Liverpool’s next manager.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Edwards is “on board” with appointing Alonso but two potential alternatives have been named.

“We will have to see what the actual reach is of Edwards’ new role but this will extend further than just making appointments,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“He has been looking for a role that could test him to the limit and that will mean working for Liverpool on a global level rather than just specifically in and around the club day-to-day, that’s the impression I get.

“The big job facing Liverpool is to get a new manager sorted and that becomes the priority now. Yes it is important to have news on Edwards and Hughes but the guy that truly defines a football team and the success is the manager.

“I’m told Edwards is on board with the idea of appointing Alonso and that will be the initial objective. But he’s not the only name that has been talked about and so the likes of [Ruben] Amorim and [Julen] Nagelsmann are still in the picture here I think.”

Expanding football portfolio is “necessary”…

Upon announcing his return to Liverpool, Edwards explained why he will looking to “expand their footballing portfolio”.

“It was vital for me that, if I did return, it had to be with renewed vigour and energy. In practice, this means having fresh challenges and opportunities,” Edwards said in a statement.

“As such, one of the biggest factors in my decision is the commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club, growing this area of their organization. I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary.”

“With Liverpool, I will oversee the required reinforcement of football operations, with a number of essential leadership positions needing urgent attention.

“I know from personal experience what a wonderful job Mike Gordon has done with day-to-day oversight on behalf of his fellow owners. Going forward I’m looking forward to working with FSG’s Board of Managers.”