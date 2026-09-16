EFL Cup fourth-round draw: Liverpool host Chelsea as Fleetwood welcome Arsenal

Liverpool host Chelsea in the tie of the EFL Cup fourth round while League Two Fleetwood Town are set to welcome Premier League champions Arsenal to Highbury.

Fleetwood booked their place in the fourth round with victory over Sheffield United on Wednesday as Brighton were securing progression with a stunning 3-2 comeback win over a pathetic Manchester United.

The Seagulls will take on Manchester City or Norwich, who meet on Thursday, while Everton – victors over Wolves on Wednesday – will meet Newcastle after the Magpies’ win over Millwall last week.

The other Premier League ties will see Sunderland welcome Brentford to the Stadium of Light, while Fulham host Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage and Aston Villa meet Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. Bradford City take on Peterborough in all League One tie.

EFL Cup fourth-round draw in full

Fleetwood vs Arsenal

Man City/Norwich vs Brighton

Everton vs Newcastle

Sunderland vs Brentford

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Bradford City vs Peterborough

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa