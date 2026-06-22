Mohamed Salah’s Egypt came from behind to beat New Zealand 3-1 and earn the first World Cup finals victory in the nation’s history.

Liverpool superstar Salah – who is set to leave Anfield this summer – scored Egypt’s second goal as the Pharaohs moved top of Group G at the 2026 World Cup.

New Zealand took the lead in the 15th minute through a Finn Surman header and, after a limp first-half display, Egypt boss Hossam Hassan made crucial tactical tweaks at the break to inspire a turnaround.

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The Pharaohs levelled through Mostafa Ziko in the 58th minute before Salah stroked home eight minutes later to complete the comeback.

Substitute Trezeguet sealed the three points late on as Egypt celebrated their first-ever World Cup finals win, while New Zealand remain winless after five matches across two appearances at the tournament.

New Zealand face fellow winless side Belgium on matchday three, while Egypt can secure top spot in Group G with victory over Iran on Saturday morning.

More to follow…