According to reports, as many as nine Manchester United players could leave in the coming weeks, and one is in Spain for a medical.

Man Utd have been active in this summer’s transfer window as they prepare for their Champions League return.

So far this summer, Man Utd have signed Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Karl Darlow, while they have also been looking to offload several unwanted players to balance the books.

Michael Carrick‘s side could still sign another midfielder, striker, left-winger and/or left-back in the coming weeks, while there will inevitably be more exits from Old Trafford before this summer transfer window closes.

On Tuesday morning, a report from Man Utd expert Laurie Whitwell for The Athletic shed light on who could leave the Premier League giants this month.

READ: Man Utd could U-turn on making third midfield signing as different position is ‘prime consideration’

Whitwell explained: ‘Everton are eyeing Ethan Wheatley, United’s 20-year-old striker who had productive loan spells at League One sides Northampton Town and Bradford City last season.

‘There is interest in Joshua Zirkzee, and goalkeepers Radek Vitek and Altay Bayindir. Harry Amass and Toby Collyer are younger players who could leave.’

Over the weekend, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Everton are keen on a move for Wheatley.

Romano said on X: ‘EXCL: Everton are interested in Man United talented striker Ethan Wheatley.

‘#EFC preparing a proposal to make formal approach with Man United soon for the 20 year old forward.’

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Three more Manchester United players could leave, another set for a medical

The Sun, meanwhile, are reporting that the Red Devils have told Collyer that ‘he can leave’ this summer, while they have also claimed that Dan Gore, Jacob Devaney and Chido Obi are three more players who are expected to move in this window.

As per the report, Gore and Devaney are likely to leave permanently, while Obi is to exit on loan.

‘Gore and Devaney spent last season on loan at League One Rotherham and Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren. Gore, 21, will almost certainly leave permanently. ‘Obi, 18, did not make a single appearance for the first team last season and is likely to head out on loan to avoid the risk of stagnation at reserve level.’

Of all these players, Bayindir appears to be the closest to leaving, with Spanish outlet Diario AS claiming he is ‘already in’ Spain to have his ‘medical’ before completing his loan move to La Liga outfit Celta Vigo.

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