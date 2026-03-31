According to reports, Manchester United have picked out eight players who are ‘set to leave’ the Premier League giants this summer.

The Red Devils have significantly improved under interim boss Michael Carrick, who has won seven of his ten games in charge.

Man Utd are now a firm favourite to earn a place in the Champions League, and qualification will boost their transfer budget ahead of a midfield overhaul in the summer.

They could further bolster their budget by offloading unwanted talents, and eight players are reportedly ‘expected’ to leave this summer.

It has already been confirmed that Casemiro will leave Man Utd and become a free agent when his contract expires in the summer.

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With Casemiro being one of United’s standout performers in recent months, there have been calls for the club to keep him beyond this season.

However, a report from Sky Sports insists the Red Devils won’t U-turn on Casemiro, while Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia will also leave on free transfers once their current contracts expire in the summer.

The same report claims five more players are ‘set to leave’ via sales in the summer, with Man Utd ‘likely’ to make ‘over £100m from offloading Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee, Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford.

Ugarte and Zirkzee have only been bit-part players at Man Utd this season, while summer signing Senne Lammens has proven a major upgrade on former No.1 Onana, who is currently on loan at Trabzonspor.

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Hojlund joined Napoli on loan with an option to buy for around £44m last summer, and it has since been all but confirmed that he will join the Serie A giants permanently after returning to form this season.

Rashford’s future is far less certain, though. He has impressed for Barcelona and they have an option to make his loan move into a permanent transfer for around £26m, but it remains to be seen whether they will activate this clause.

The report explains:

‘[Barcelona] can either pay the £26m or look to renegotiate – but United are not interested in renegotiating the fee and Sky Sports News understands there is confidence he could be sold for a higher fee elsewhere. ‘If Barcelona are not prepared to pay the option, Rashford will return to Carrington – but that does not mean the club are planning for a reunion with the striker. Sources have told Sky Sports News that both the player, his representatives and the club will continue to work on securing him a permanent move away from Old Trafford.’

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