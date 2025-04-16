Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Eintracht Frankfurt will host Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday, as Ange Postecoglou’s job reportedly hangs by a thread.

Much like the Germans on all-inclusive holidays, Frankfurt have already laid their towel down firmly on a semi-final spot, claiming a useful 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Spurs will need to march on Frankfurt – and hope it’s a more straightforward affair than the last time a British force did just that – while summoning the sort of resolve last seen… well, when the Englishman tried to win the battle of the sunbeds in Mallorca.

It won’t be an easy task, but at least Big Ange and co will be boosted by the return of the likes of Richarlison, possibly Dejan Kulusevski, and Son Heung-min, who is about to set a European appearance record that would be far more impressive if it wasn’t built on beating Eastern European farmers.

Spurs’ European record is chequered, and although they have won 11 of 25 meetings with German sides, that record is built upon bullying Dortmund with five wins against them in three seasons.

There’s no margin for error after the Prem side failed to capitalise on home advantage in the first leg, conceding after six minutes and stumbling to a disappointing draw.

Let’s see if we can make sense of the tie and pick out a few winners.





Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham prediction:

Spurs’ overall record against German teams in European competitions reads 11 wins, three draws, and 11 losses.

That record has been padded by battering Dortmund across three years, meaning a true record of six wins, three draws, and 10 losses against German teams that don’t play in yellow!

Not only are Frankfurt unbeaten in 12 Europa League home fixtures, but they also battered Ajax 4-1 in the previous round, beat West Ham 1-0, and held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw in 2022.

Ange’s side has lost 14 matches on their travels this season, including defeats to Galatasaray and AZ Alkmaar in Europe, where they also drew 1-1 with Rangers.

Goals have been a feature of previous trips abroad. So far, 16 goals have been scored across five matches.

We’ve seen in the knockout rounds of all the European competitions this season that goals are on the menu, with the circumstances of the second legs forcing teams to open up and play a more expansive game.

Tottenham’s previous trip to Germany resulted in a 3-2 win against a struggling Hoffenheim side, and we’re expecting a similar story in terms of goalmouth action.

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Stand-in goalkeeper Kaua Santos turned in a man-of-the-match performance with some big saves in the first leg.

Despite that, Spurs failed to create too many clear-cut chances, with Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Arthur Theate and Tuta standing firm.

Usual left-back Nathaniel Brown was deployed in a more advanced role last week, and that may be the case again, given the absence of Ansgar Knauff.

That means Jean Bahoya will again switch to the right with Brown on the left and Hugo Ekitike in attack.

The ageless Mario Gotze will sit just ahead of a midfield pairing of Ellyes Skhiri and Hugo Larsson.

Eintracht Frankfurt expected line-up

Santos – Kristensen, Koch, Tuta, Theate – Skhiri, Larsson – Bahoya, Gotze, Brown – Ekitike

Tottenham team news

Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, Lucas Bergvall and Rodrigo Bentancur were all rested at the weekend but could return to the starting line-up.

Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin are ruled out due to injury, while Timo Werner isn’t registered to feature in European competition.

Postecoglou finally has options in attack with Richarlison scoring on his return against Wolves, while Dejan Kulusevski is back ahead of schedule and may feature.

Son Heung-min is expected to recover from a minor foot complaint to join Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke in attack.

We’re also expecting starts for Vicario in goal, Christian Romero in defence, and James Maddison in the midfield.

Tottenham expected line-up

Vicario – Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie – Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison – Johnson, Solanke, Son

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham: How to watch and listen

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 at 20:00 on Thursday, April 17. Your best bet for commentary will be via Spurs’ official platform.





Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham stats:

– Frankfurt are unbeaten in 12 home matches in the Europa League. Those games averaged three goals.

– Frankfurt have avoided defeat in six of eight home games against English opposition, beating Tottenham and West Ham, while holding Liverpool and Chelsea.

– Frankfurt are looking to reach their third Europa League semi-final, having previously done so in 2018-19 and 2021-22.

– Tottenham have a record of 11 wins, three draws, and 11 losses against German teams.

– Tottenham’s Europa League games have featured 33 goals, also making for an average of three goals per game.

– Tottenham have lost six of their previous seven knockout stage games away to German opposition.