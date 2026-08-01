Football has rarely lacked players admirably willing to speak out on issues such as racism, mental health or discrimination. Climate change has always been different.

Aside from a relatively small number of voices, among them Sheffield United striker Patrick Bamford, who has repeatedly discussed football’s environmental impact and the need for greater action, the game’s dressing rooms have remained noticeably quiet.

A new briefing from Pledgeball and the Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations (CAST) suggests there is a reason for that silence.

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It does not deal in hyperbole. It does not need to. Instead, it compiles the voices of sportspeople across multiple disciplines, from footballers and rugby players to skiers and track athletes, allowing them to describe, in their own terms, a future shaped by climate breakdown.

The word “dystopian” emerges not as rhetoric, but as a shared horizon.

There is a moment, buried in the testimonies of these athletes, where the language shifts from concern to something closer to grief. Seasons are no longer reliable. Heat is no longer manageable. Snow, in some cases, is no longer guaranteed. By 2050, one participant imagines, parts of the sporting calendar will feel “almost unrecognisable”, a slow unravelling rather than a sudden collapse.

What makes the findings so unsettling is not only the scale of anticipated disruption, but the contradiction at their heart. Athletes, the report suggests, are both among the most visible witnesses to climate change and among the least empowered to respond to it.

They see it first-hand: footballers training through increasingly intense summer heat; sessions cancelled because temperatures become unsafe; competitions reshaped by unseasonal weather; and entire disciplines, particularly winter sports, facing existential threat. Dr Briony Latter, the lead researcher at CAST, is clear about the stakes.

“Sport contributes to carbon emissions but is also feeling the effects of climate change,” she says. “Just look at how the Winter Olympics is going to be increasingly impacted because of higher temperatures and less snow.”

Yet visibility does not translate into agency. If anything, it sharpens the tension. Athletes understand the risks but operate within systems that reward silence. Sponsorship contracts, governing body expectations and the ever-present fear of public backlash combine to create what Pledgeball’s CEO Katy Cross calls a “spiral of silence”.

The phrase captures something insidious. Athletes assume that speaking out will not be welcomed; governing bodies assume the same; sponsors, too. The result is inertia sustained by mutual misreading.

“There is a silent appetite for bold leadership from across the ecosystem,” Cross argues. “But individuals, athletes and governing bodies are paralysed as they assume it won’t be well received.”

That helps explain why players such as Bamford remain exceptions rather than the rule. While football has become increasingly comfortable discussing some social issues, many players still fear that climate advocacy risks accusations of hypocrisy or distraction, particularly in a sport built on global travel, commercial partnerships and relentless scrutiny.

This paralysis is structural. The briefing details how athletes feel constrained not just by external pressures, but by the demands of their own careers. Travel is non-negotiable in global sport. Endorsements are often essential to financial survival. To question the environmental cost of either is to risk being labelled a hypocrite, a charge that carries particular force in an industry built on image.

Dr Latter suggests that, for many, climate change still feels like an “inappropriate topic” within sporting environments. “Athletes didn’t feel they were in a position to bring it up in conversation or challenge existing unsustainable practices,” she says. “Even athletes who are concerned might not feel able to do anything about it. They have a lot of influence potential but can be held back by a lack of power, their career stage or sponsorship restrictions.”

It is here that the briefing becomes more than a snapshot of anxiety. It becomes a diagnosis of a system that has, until now, been able to market its way around uncomfortable truths.

Football is no stranger to those contradictions. Mega-events promote sustainability strategies while expanding in size. Continental competitions grow ever larger, creating more flights and more fixtures. Clubs and governing bodies celebrate environmental initiatives while operating within increasingly global calendars.

For decades, sport has been able to present itself as both global and benign, a unifying force untouched by the harsher edges of the world it inhabits. Climate change punctures that illusion. It introduces limits, environmental, physical and ethical, that cannot be spun away indefinitely.

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The implications are profound. If extreme weather continues to intensify, decisions about where football tournaments and other sporting events can be staged will become more constrained. If heatwaves make certain regions unsafe for competition, calendars will have to adapt. If snow becomes unreliable, winter sports will contract or relocate. In each case, the question of who gets to compete, and on what terms, becomes more fraught.

Dr Latter points to the risk of deepening inequality. “Athletes were concerned about who will be able to compete and how climate change could deepen inequalities within and between sports,” she says. Wealthier nations and organisations may be better able to adapt, investing in infrastructure or relocating events. Others may simply be left behind.

And yet, within these anxieties, there are glimpses of a different future. Asked to imagine sport in 2050 under conditions of meaningful change, athletes describe something slower, more local and more humane. Travel is reduced. Community connections are stronger. Wellbeing, rather than relentless performance, is prioritised. Climate advocacy is no longer exceptional but expected.

The briefing is explicit that such a future depends on structural change now, on governing bodies removing barriers to athlete advocacy, on sponsors rethinking the terms of engagement, and on organisations taking responsibility for emissions rather than deflecting it onto individuals.

Cross is blunt about the current pace of progress. “Considering the conditions which are facing us in 10 years’ time, food insecurity, temperatures that impact our abilities to exercise and socialise, water rife with microplastics and PFAs, the measures taken to date show, at best, a lack of awareness of risk to sports and at worst a disregard,” she says. There are, she adds, “brilliant examples of action” already underway, but they are often under-communicated, lost within a broader narrative of inertia.

The media, too, is implicated. If sport is approaching a climate reckoning, it is one that will play out not only on pitches, fields and tracks, but also in the stories told about them. Cross argues that journalists and broadcasters must do more than celebrate isolated initiatives. They must “be explicit about who is responsible” for climate impacts, while also highlighting the growing body of action.

This is a delicate balance. Sport remains, for many, a refuge, a space of escape and collective joy. To foreground climate breakdown within it risks disrupting that function. But to ignore it is to perpetuate the very silence the briefing identifies.

There are signs that the balance may be shifting. Athlete activism, once rare and often risky, is becoming more visible across issues from racial justice to mental health. Climate change, the briefing suggests, could follow a similar trajectory. In football, where players increasingly recognise the scale of the environmental challenge facing the game itself, the silence may not last forever.

If that happens, it could reshape the relationships that underpin modern sport. Sponsors would need to decide whether they can accommodate more vocal ambassadors. Governing bodies would need to determine how much dissent they are willing to tolerate. Broadcasters would need to navigate a narrative that is no longer purely celebratory.

None of this would be straightforward. But the alternative, a continued reliance on silence and incrementalism, appears increasingly untenable.

“Sport also has a huge cultural influence,” Dr Latter notes. “We know that social change, not just technological change, plays an essential role in climate action.” The implication is clear: what happens within football and the wider sporting world matters not only for athletes, but for the societies that watch them.

By 2050, the contours of sport may indeed look very different. Whether that difference feels dystopian or hopeful will depend less on the weather than on the choices made in the years ahead.

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