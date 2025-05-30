An elite Premier League centre-back will “be going” to Tottenham, as per an insider, with a swap deal which it’s said will be “a good move for both clubs” mooted.

Spurs will be looking to improve their squad this summer for a couple of reasons. Firstly, they have confirmed Champions League football for next term, so will want a squad capable of challenging in that competition.

Secondly, they finished way down in 17th in the Premier League, so they were clearly far from the competitive side they have been for the past few years.

Tottenham have long been linked with Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, but a lot of Premier League rivals are also in contention for him. It was recently suggested that he’d look to run down his contract so he could sign with an elite LaLiga side.

However, former Premier League scout Keith Wyness has refuted those reports, instead stating he will land at Tottenham, but they might have to offer something good up to Palace in return.

“It’ll be a blow if Guehi goes because the main objective for Palace will be keeping this squad together. I’m hearing he won’t be going to Barcelona or Real Madrid for free – he’ll be going to Spurs, is what I’m hearing,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“There may be a player swap which can benefit Palace there. I don’t think it’ll be about getting the cash, it’ll be about getting the right players for Palace.

“We may see a swap there and it could end up being a good move for both clubs. If they are going to lose players, Palace have got to replace them with quality.”

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 Postecoglou set for £7m Spurs payout as ‘inflexible’ tactics pushes Daniel Levy towards sack

👉 Tottenham in ‘talks’ to land £50m-rated striker ‘too good’ to miss but refuse to pay full fee

👉 Former Man City star ‘offers himself’ to Tottenham after claims Arsenal are ‘back in the race’

Nobody was willing to pay Palace’s asking price for Guehi in January, though bids from a couple of sides including Newcastle were reported.

As such, if Palace are worried that nobody will pay the fee for him, and there’s a danger that they won’t get any money if he’s willing to run down his deal, they could indeed ask Spurs or any other club for a star in return.

It is not clear who Tottenham might be willing to offer up in order to get Guehi, but it’s unlikely the suggestion has been pulled out of thin air. In any case, Palace have the pull of Europa League football now, after winning the FA Cup, while Spurs are in the Champions League.

READ MORE: Postecoglou has less than ‘five per cent’ chance of staying at Tottenham as ‘expected’ sack explained