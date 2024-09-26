Marc Guehi ‘would jump’ at Liverpool transfer, as Newcastle wounded by ‘bigger club’ ambition

Marc Guehi reportedly wants to play for a ‘bigger club’ than Newcastle, who are still interested in him, and has told friends he ‘would jump’ at the chance to sign for Liverpool.

Guehi was a target of both the Reds and the Magpies in the summer. But Arne Slot’s first summer at Anfield was a quiet one, with only two signings, and attempts to snare the defender were not made.

Newcastle did try to get him, and were reportedly ready to offer £70million, before Palace’s demands were said to have risen at the back end of the window.

Now, the Magpies seem to have been wounded, with Football Insider reporting that Guehi has told friends he’d prefer to join a ‘bigger club’ than them.

The report subsequently states that the Palace centre-back ‘would love’ to instead play for Liverpool. It is believed that Guehi is aware of interest from the Reds, and he would therefore ‘jump’ at the opportunity to play for them.

Newcastle reportedly remain keen on signing the England international, but he is not overly keen on the move himself.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Arsenal, Man City or Liverpool? Carragher predicts who will win the Premier League title

👉 Liverpool to miss out on ‘fortune’ with Euro giants ‘ready’ to secure ‘coup’ transfer amid ‘discount’

👉 Arne Slot: Beating Bournemouth ‘normal’ for Liverpool as three Reds men earn praise

Liverpool are clearly in a higher bracket of clubs than the Magpies are. They are in the ‘big six’ and have finished inside the top four of the Premier League in seven of the last eight seasons, winning it in 2019/20.

The Magpies, meanwhile, have only risen back to the top end of the division since their takeover backed by the Saudi Public Investment Firm.

Their fourth-placed finish in 2022/23 was their first since 2013/14, and they dropped back outside of the top four last term. As such, they seemingly have some distance to travel before they can legitimately be called one of the biggest Premier League sides.

For Guehi, that has seemingly put him off, as he knows there’s a good chance he gets game time at an established big club in Liverpool instead, continuing the clear upwards trajectory of his career in which a move to Newcastle would be more lateral.

READ MORE: Liverpool 5-1 West Ham: Jota, Gakpo net braces as Slot’s side make the perfect start in Carabao Cup