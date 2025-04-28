Paul Merson has told Arsenal that they will “win the league by 10 points” next season if they are able to land an elite star from a Premier League rival in the summer.

The Gunners’ Premier League hopes were officially dashed for a third season in a row when Liverpool beat Tottenham on Sunday. The win ensured that the Reds are unable to be caught, with four games of the season remaining.

With Arsenal second in the league, with a five-point gap to third-placed Newcastle, it looks likely they’ll finish second for the third season on the spin.

Magpies man Isak is one player they are looking at in hopes he can help them finally take the next step to the coveted Premier League title.

The Swede, who has 22 league goals this season for Newcastle, has been described as Arsenal’s dream signing, and though Merson feels the Magpies have a good chance of holding on, if he’s to leave, he reckons the Gunners are in a great spot.

“Alexander Isak is expected to attract interest from a few clubs this summer. But I feel like he could play the waiting game before he decides on his future,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“Newcastle could be playing Champions League football next season and have already tasted silverware. Let’s not forget that they are a big club and if they qualify for the Champions League, they are an attractive project to be a part of for any player.

“I think Isak surely wants to be involved in the Champions League next season and that could play a key role here.

“Arsenal seem like the best possible move for him if he leaves Newcastle, though. If the Gunners get him, they will win the league by 10 points!”

It’s not a certainty that the Magpies will be in the Champions League next season, but they are currently third in the Premier League, which will be given five spots in Europe’s elite competition.

There is, though, only two points separating Newcastle in third, and Nottingham Forest, who are the first team outside of the Champions League spaces.

If they gain a spot in the competition, it seems almost certain Isak will remain, and even if they don’t, he’ll cost a huge sum – £130million has been mentioned – for Arsenal are any other club to land him.

