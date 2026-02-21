Elliot Anderson has covered more ground than anyone in the Premier League

Elliot Anderson has covered more ground than any other player in the Premier League this season, topping a list featuring two Arsenal stars in the top five…

The Forest star is attracting interest from both Manchester clubs, with United especially keen to replace the departing Casemiro.

If United need more convincing, they could look at the total distance covered stats courtesy of our friends at Gradient Sports.

Here are the top 10 players that have covered most total distance in the Premier League this season…

10) Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) – 265km

Gibbs-White’s energy is just one of the traits Manchester City are prepared to pay big money for.

9) Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United) – 265km

Evidently mobile, has one of the best shots in the league, can ride a tackle, and is among the best passers in the Premier League. This is the Newcastle midfielder the big(ger) boys should be queueing up for.

8) Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) – 269km

The Palace wing-back, while flying up and down the Palace left, has covered more distance at high speed than anyone else, other than this guy…

7) Adrian Truffert (Bournemouth) 272km

The Bournemouth left-back has covered most distance with sprints (over 25km/h) and most at high speed (between 20-25km/h).

6) Sander Berge (Fulham) – 274km

The Fulham midfielder is getting around – but at his own pace. Berge has covered less ground with sprints or at high speed than anyone on this list while screening Marco Silva’s defence.

5) Declan Rice (Arsenal) – 275km

The England midfielder has covered more ground at high speed and sprinted more than any midfielder on this list, and he’s achieved a higher average speed too, beaten in each metric only by the flying full-backs at seven and eight.

4) Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal) – 282km

In contrast to Rice, Zubimendi chooses a slow and steadier approach, like Berge, getting around in his own sweet time. Rice has done 26.6km at more than 20km/h compared to Zubimendi’s 20.4km.

3) James Garner (Everton) – 283km

The 24-year-old’s engine means he can slot into the busiest positions on the pitch – centre-midfield and full-back. We thought United made a mistake letting Garner leave so easily. They could use him now…

2) Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) – 285km

If Thomas Tuchel is looking for more reasons to pick Rogers over Jude Bellingham, the stats back up the Villa midfielder’s claim to be the more athletic of the pair, even if the difference between La Liga and the Premier League perhaps make it an unfair comparison.

1) Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) – 287km

Manchester United may or may not be dazzled by Anderson’s energy but here’s another chart to knock Jason Wilcox’s socks off…