Manchester City and Manchester United have been advised to strike an ‘early agreement’ to sign Elliot Anderson this summer.

Nottingham Forest star Anderson has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and he is expected to secure a big move in the summer.

This is mainly because Man City and Man Utd are in the market for a new defensive midfielder and are known to have decided to make Anderson their priority target.

Several outlets have also pointed out that Man City are better-placed than arch-rivals Man Utd to sign Anderson, with The Sun claiming they are currently in ‘pole position’ to secure his services.

‘Man City are plotting a move as they prepare to lose Bernardo Silva. They are currently in pole position to sign Anderson. ‘But both Manchester clubs want to strike quickly to avoid more parties joining the fray.’

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It remains to be seen how much Anderson will cost this summer, but his price tag is likely to reach around £100m.

This could decrease if Forest gets relegated, but former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has told Football Insider that his valuation could reach £120m if he has a good World Cup.

For this reason, Wyness thinks an ‘early agreement’ for Anderson before the World Cup is on the table for Man City, while Forest could be on board as there is “always the risk of injury” at the tournament.

“We’ve been saying that if he does do as well as we think he will do in the World Cup, his valuation is going to go up,” Wyness told Football Insider.

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“The selling club knows that, and so they’re going to probably wait and see as well, but there’s always the risk of injury. I would be approaching it to make sure that I had a decent sell-on clause, as well as a good fee for what is a top player.

“There is a chance to get something done early, and I think it would do both clubs the best interest to get this over the line as soon as possible.

“As I say in football, you never know what can happen and if his valuation does go up, there could be performance bonuses or some clauses put into a contract early on to try and safeguard that.

“If his valuation goes up from £100m to £120m there’ll be something in it for the selling club, and I think that’s something that Forest need to do as well.

“So let’s just see. That could be done early. I think it can, and I would urge it to happen, and if I was there I would be trying to get it done as soon as possible.”

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