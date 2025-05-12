Ruben Amorim admits he is “embarrassed’ to be Manchester United manager in their worst season in Premier League history.

United contrived to lose 2-0 to a pretty rotten West Ham side on Sunday to drop to 17th in the Premier League table.

They will face Tottenham in the Europa League final but Amorim is well aware that the club’s European form is only masking some rotten performances in the top flight.

He even suggested that it might not be ‘best’ for United to reach the Champions League, while hinting that he might have to leave the club if this wretched form continues.

“Everybody here has to think seriously about a lot of things,” said Amorim.

“Everybody is thinking about the [Europa League] final. The final is not the issue. We have bigger things to think about.

“I’m talking about myself and the culture in the club and the culture in the team. We need to change that.

“It’s a decisive moment in the history of the club.

“We need to be really strong in the summer and to be brave because we will not have a next season like this.

“If we start like this, if the feeling is still here, we should give the space to different people.”

Asked how he feels when he looks at the Premier League table, he replied: “How is a manager of Manchester United supposed to feel in that position? Embarrassed.

“The final is by far the smallest problem in our club,” he said.

“We need to change something that is deeper than this. Playing in the Premier League and Champions League for us is the moon. We need to know that.

“I’m not concerned about the final. They will be focused but I don’t know what is best, if it’s playing in the Champions League or not.

“In the Europa League, we don’t play quite well but we have a little bit of that urgency in having to win games,” he said. “We manage to find a way to win. We are so focused.

“In these games in the Premier League, sometimes we are not focused. It’s hard to explain that. There is a lack of urgency in everything we do. It’s a big concern.

“There’s a lack of urgency when we’re defending our box and there’s a lack of urgency when we are near the box,” he said.

“We need to be more aggressive and feel that it is the end of the world when we are not winning a game.

“There is a feeling that it’s OK because we cannot change our position so much. It is a big concern.

“We are losing the feeling that we are a massive club and it’s the end of the world to lose a game at home.

“If we are not scared of losing a game as Manchester United and don’t have that fear anymore, it is the most dangerous thing a big club can have.”