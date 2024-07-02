A pundit has blasted Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo after he burst into tears after having his penalty saved by Slovenia’s Jan Oblak on Monday night.

Ronaldo’s Portugal faced Slovenia in the first knockout round of Euro 2024 on Monday evening and struggled en route to a 3-0 penalty shootout victory.

Portugal had 20 shots and had over 70% possession but failed to score as they were held to a disappointing goalless draw after extra-time.

Roberto Martinez’s side were gifted a chance to score a winner during extra-time after Liverpool’s Diogo Jota was fouled in the penalty area.

Former Manchester United attacker Ronaldo stepped up to take the spot-kick, but his effort was brilliantly saved by Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak.

Ronaldo has subsequently been mocked for breaking down in tears after failing to convert this penalty as he had to be consoled by his team-mates.

The 39-year-old later redeemed himself as he scored and Porto’s Diogo Costa saved three spot-kicks to help Portugal beat Slovenia to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has blasted Ronaldo, though. He claims the forward “showed his true colours” against Slovenia.

“Thirty-nine-year-old plays 120 minutes, he misses a penalty and I’ve got to say, I bought into all that ‘Ronaldo has turned into a team player because he needs the team more than he used to’. I bought into that nonsense as well, but I think he showed his true colours again tonight,” Hamann said.

“Missing the penalty, he starts crying on the pitch, he starts crying at half-time in extra-time. And I’m thinking ‘it’s all about you’. There’s a squad of 26 players, there’s 20 staff, there’s 30 or 40,000 fans in there, it’s not about you.

“You try to be mutual, but I was cheering Slovenia on because I thought the reaction was embarrassing, I thought it was out of order. I’ve never seen anything like it, because once you show emotions, once you get emotional, it’s the end of it.

“So that was the point where the manager had to say, ‘You’ve got to come off because you’re not in the right frame of mind to carry on playing’.

“Credit to him he took the first penalty and he took it well, it was a very good penalty, but as I said I bought into all that ‘Ronaldo’s turned into a team player’, it’s absolute nonsense.

“All he thinks about is himself. He scores the penalty and apologises to the fans, he doesn’t need to apologise. He will start the next game but I can’t see any other outcome than a France win.”

