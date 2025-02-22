Rio Ferdinand felt Manchester United were “embarrassing” as he stated the players’ lack of desire was “unforgivable” in their draw to Everton in the Premier League.

Many United legends are likely disillusioned with the way the club currently looks. Their dominant displays of old have faded into a memory, as they struggle to overcome the likes of Everton.

The Toffees themselves were in a relegation battle just weeks ago, before David Moyes returned and drove them up the table.

They held United to a draw, remaining three places ahead of the Manchester outfit, who are currently 15th in the Premier League.

United legend Ferdinand was on TNT Sports punditry duty for the game, and hit out at the efforts of the Red Devils.

“I’m sitting here and I don’t know if I have seen a United team this bad. It has been embarrassing in all different facets of the game,” he said.

“Yes, we can talk about quality, you talk about talent, but one thing which is unforgivable is a lack of desire.

“There’s instances in this game where Man United need to look at this Everton team and take examples from it. It’s embarrassing to sit here and watch it.”

Indeed, he felt the approach against the Toffees was all wrong, and detailed his hope that United got a stern telling off by Ruben Amorim for how they allowed their opponents an easy opening goal.

“We said they were going to have to come out and roll their sleeves up, because Everton would come out fighting,” Ferdinand said.

“Man Utd haven’t done that. They’ve been pressed, they’ve been harried. They haven’t been able to deal with the press at all.

“They have chance after chance to clear the ball. Zero conviction, no-one taking over the situation.

“You’ve got to fight. You don’t come to Everton at this place, whatever form they’re in, and think you can roll them over easily. Man United have not understood that assignment from the first whistle.

“I hope [Amorim] went absolutely ballistic at the players. They were out-run, out-fought, out-jumped, every single department of the game. They were second best,” he said.

United did manage to fight back to 2-2 late on, but that does not detract from the issues which were evident for much of the game.

