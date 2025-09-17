With Aston Villa stumbling, the knives are out and Unai Emery’s recruitment record is being called what it is: mostly rubbish.

Aston Villa finally scored their first goal of the season in their Carabao Cup third-round clash at Brentford on Tuesday, but still lost on penalties after Aaron Hickey cancelled out Harvey Elliott’s opener.

They remain goalless in the Premier League in 2025/26, drawing 0-0 with Newcastle United and Everton and losing to Brentford and Crystal Palace.

After a difficult summer hampered by Profit and Sustainability rules, Villa’s misery has spilled onto the pitch.

Emery has done an outstanding job overall at Villa Park, but he’s not exempt from criticism after picking up just two points from a possible 12 and exiting the Carabao Cup.

An interesting take from Stan Collymore is that Emery’s signings have mostly been rubbish, with ‘no more than three or four a resounding success out of 23’.

Looking at the list, it’s difficult to disagree. Collymore said on X:

“The reality is that Unai got mostly Dean Smith’s signings to exceptional consistent highs, a raft of sales brought in good cash but I’d challenge any Villa fan on any assertion that more than 3 or 4 Unai signings have been a resounding success out of 23 incoming in his tenure. “I use Malen and Maatsen as examples. £60m for the pair and on very good wages. Neither have been that A1 player needed in their position, even more so when you let other players go to accommodate them. “The first XI can still compete, I’m sure of that but when you see the likes of (Jacob) Ramsey go, the Emi (Martinez) situation and don’t replace with quality or add 3 or 4 every window to push on then you stand still or go backwards. “We now have a problem with UEFA compliance and if we’re not careful players will start to look elsewhere as they sniff all is not well. “The much vaunted recruitment team haven’t proven they’re a match for Bournemouth or Brighton, that’s the truth, and if results don’t improve I’d expect Unai to be touted with a move away too. “The squad needs quality and fresh injection of quality which can’t happen until Villa’s financial compliance allows a window or 3 to operate properly in. That may not happen for 3 or 4 more windows. “Easy to blame PSR but overspending on wages and fees along with ( in my opinion), average recruitment ( it’s the Smith players who’ve excelled) that’s created this. “We’ll see how good Unai is at motivating now.”

In terms of ‘resounding successes’, there’s no doubt Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans make the cut.

You could argue for Jhon Duran, while Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio impressed during short loan spells.

Meanwhile, the jury will remain out on this summer’s seven new signings: Harvey Elliott, Evann Guessand, Victor Lindelof, Jadon Sancho, Marco Bizot, Yasin Ozcan and Zepiqueno Redmond.

Excluding that batch, here’s our ranking of Emery’s 23 Aston Villa signings (with fees in euros from Transfermarkt):

1. Morgan Rogers (€9.4m)

2. Youri Tielemans (free)

3. Jhon Duran (€29.5m)

4. Marcus Rashford (loan)

5. Marco Asensio (loan)

6. Pau Torres (€33m)

7. Amadou Onana (€59.35m)

8. Moussa Diaby (€55m)

9. Kosta Nedeljkovic (€7.6m)

10. Alex Moreno (€13.5m)

11. Andres Garcia (€7m)

12. Enzo Barrenechea (€8m)

13. Donyell Malen (€25m)

14. Ross Barkley (€5.9m)

15. Axel Disasi (loan)

16. Ian Maatsen (€44.5m)

17. Clement Lenglet (loan)

18. Nicolo Zaniolo (loan)

19. Joe Gauci (€1.5m)

20. Jaden Philogene (€16m)

21. Samuel Iling-Junior (€14m)

22. Lewis Dobbin (€11.8m)

23. Cameron Archer (€16.65m)

Pretty dire, innit? Honestly, for most there we had no idea where to put them; anyone from 11th down is basically joint-worst.

Including this summer’s business, that’s €399.2m spent under Emery, for an average transfer fee of €19m.

