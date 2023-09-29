Emery urges Aston Villa to ‘impose’ themselves on Brighton after being booed off in midweek

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has encouraged his side to fight to overcome Brighton when they face off on Saturday afternoon.

Villa were booed off by their supporters following their disappointing 2-1 loss to Everton in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday.

They host Brighton on Saturday having been outbattled in midweek and have lost three of their last five games across all competitions.

“We must run more than them, we must win duels more than them, we must be more organised than them, we must take each one with the responsibility facing them being a winner. That is the key,” said Emery.

“Everybody has to help us and support us to try and (produce) another special moment in Villa Park. We are really connecting with them.

“The key is to try and be strong with everybody and to feel our supporters behind us for 90 minutes. Then try to play with personality, to play 100 per cent focused on our gameplan and be very demanding of ourselves, individually and collectively.

“We will try to impose our idea, our style. We are feeling better when we have ball possession and we are keeping it. We are feeling better when we can organise our pressing against the opponent, collectively and individually.

“We have to adapt and maybe it will be different. We have to prepare for the match, analysing them and try to play with personality and impose our style.”

Emery remains without Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings (both knee) while Leon Bailey (hamstring) and Jacob Ramsey are sidelined.

Brighton are third in the Premier League, winning five of their opening six games, and Emery has been impressed by their approach.

“We respect every team, player, coach and club, and Brighton has a very, very good team, club, coach and players. The style they are playing now is really impressive,” he told a press conference.

“They are changing players but the style is not changing. They are imposing their idea against every team – even when they lost against AEK Athens and West Ham, they were imposing their idea. Even when they lost against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, they were imposing their idea and style.

“I really appreciate how they are playing. It’s something different in football they are showing.”

