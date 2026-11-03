Emery verdict on joining Man Utd to replace Carrick over ‘agreeing new deal’ with Aston Villa revealed

A new report has shed light on whether Unai Emery is more likely to sign a new Aston Villa contract or join Manchester United to replace Michael Carrick.

Emery is one of Europe’s best managers and has done a remarkable job at Aston Villa over the past few years.

The 55-year-old previously struggled at Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, but he has fared much better at clubs of Aston Villa’s stature and has done more than enough to earn another crack at managing an elite club.

And Emery is now linked with a possible move to Man Utd to replace Carrick, who is on the thinnest of ice after a dire run of two wins in 13 matches at the start of this campaign.

It is being widely reported that Carrick is likely to be sacked if Man Utd suffer poor results in matches against AS Roma and Aston Villa before the international break, and Emery is among several possible contenders to be his successor.

However, Fabrizio Romano has said this week that Aston Villa are adamant about keeping Emery for the foreseeable future.

“As I stand by my information, Manchester United, important people at Manchester United, consider Unai Emery as the ideal coach to become the future figure to build the future of Manchester United,” Romano said.

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“So, he’s super-appreciated by very influential and important people at Manchester United, but we need to respect Aston Villa.

“We need to take in consideration Aston Villa, and Aston Villa absolutely count on Unai Emery.

“When I say Aston Villa, I mean, the director, Roberto Olabe, the other director, Damian Vidagany, the chairman, everyone at the club consider Unai Emery absolutely crucial figure for present and future of the club.

“Unai Emery is in control of everything at Aston Villa. Unai Emery decides also together with the directors about the transfers, so several things, several things being coordinated by Unai Emery.

“So, Unai is more than a coach, is more than a manager at Aston Villa, and they have no intention to lose Unai Emery, especially mid-season but also in general. They want to continue with Unai, and they trust their process.”

Unai Emery to sign a new Aston Villa contract over joining Manchester United

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Emery is ‘likely’ to sign a new Aston Villa contract rather than join Man Utd.

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown has told the outlet why the “most likely outcome” is Emery signing a new contract beyond 2027.

“It makes sense now for Aston Villa to tie Unai Emery down to a new contract,” Brown told Football Insider.

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“I don’t think there were ever any major concerns that he could be lured away, but agreeing a new deal would be a public show of his commitment to what they’re trying to do.

“He’s done an outstanding job there, so it comes as no surprise that there will be interest in him, and that is unlikely to go away any time soon.

“Even with a new contract, I don’t think it will go away, but he was never likely to be a contender for Man United anyway in all honesty despite what people have said.

“I expect both Aston Villa and Emery will be looking to secure his long-term future, because they’re just starting a bit of a rebuild there and things are starting to click.

“I just don’t see any reason he would leave or Aston Villa would let him leave, and I think a new contract is the most likely outcome.”

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