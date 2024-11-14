Best goalkeeper in the world ‘bets’ against own strikers while Emery takes ‘initiative’ unlike Scaloni

Since Emi Martinez swapped Arsenal for Aston Villa in 2020, he has taken the world by storm, being globally recognised as one of the best in the business.

Martinez has won the Yashin Trophy for the last two years, officially awarded as the best goalkeeper in the world, though that is of course purely an opinion.

The goalkeeper has played a part in turning Villa‘s fortunes around from relegation battling side to a Champions League giant again, spearheaded by boss Unai Emery. On the international stage, he hasn’t done that badly either. Just the small matter of winning the World Cup with Argentina.

Martinez is at the top of his game now at 32, and as a goalkeeper, has much more to offer to the game. It’s no wonder he revealed he bets against his strikers Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran.

Martinez said: “Before big games, I remind the guys where they come from, the sacrifices they’ve made and the dreams they had as kids. In the dressing room, I never shout, I support.

“I like to take the pressure from the opposing fans so that my teammates can play freely. With the strikers, I bet watches that I will have more clean sheets than they will score goals. Pushing my guys in a good spirit is the best way to push myself.”

Martinez has shown in previous years he is quite the character, and having the confidence to bet watches against prolific strikers in Watkins and Duran certainly shows that. His influence has grown not just for Villa, but for Argentina too.

Duran has scored eight goals this season, while Watkins has netted five. Martinez maybe stressing at this current moment in time having kept just one clean sheet in the Premier League, but his quality is undoubted.

This summer, Martinez signed a new contract at Villa Park, which is set to keep him at the club until 2029, and he also spoke of his love for the club.

He said: “Earlier in my career, when I was on loan, I couldn’t express myself as much, although I’ve always been very mature. Since arriving at Aston Villa, I’ve embraced these new responsibilities. That’s why I’m staying loyal to this club, it’s allowed me to reach a higher level.”

It’s safe to say Martinez wouldn’t have reached anywhere near the heights had he not made to jump to Villa. He has a lot of respect for his manager Emery.

“My coaches also send a lot of positive vibes, by giving the players freedom. Lionel Scaloni doesn’t intervene when the players speak, while Unai Emery likes to take the initiative. He lowers the pressure, and I always speak after him,” Martinez said.