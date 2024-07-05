Emi Martinez’s penalty heroics saved Messi’s panenka blushes in wild Copa America scenes

The problem with GOAT debates around Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is that they tend to ignore the other 21 players on the pitch at any given time. Football is a collective sport. Rarely, if ever, does it come down to one man.

But tell that to Aston Villa’s chief sh*thouse Emiliano Martinez, who thrives on being the main man for Argentina. The man who has arguably done more than anyone, besides Messi himself of course, to bury Cristiano Ronaldo’s name in the era-defining argument.

“I was dead on the floor,” Martinez said, back at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, following their madcap quarter-final penalty shootout victory over Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands.

