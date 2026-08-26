Emiliano Martinez reaches decision on joining Chelsea from Aston Villa amid no European football

Emiliano Martinez is more than happy to join Chelsea after being offered to the Blues despite their lack of European football, and reports have detailed how much Aston Villa can expect to receive from the transfer fee.

Martinez, 33, looked on course to leave Aston Villa last summer when chosen by Ruben Amorim to become Manchester United’s new No 1 stopper.

However, INEOS overruled their manager at that time, instead opting to sign the much younger Senne Lammens in what has since proven to be a masterstroke move.

Martinez mended fences at Villa Park, though one year on, he’s been kicked to the kerb by Villa who have signed Zion Suzuki to be their new No 1 between the sticks.

Martinez came close to joining Juventus earlier in the summer, only to see a move to Turin crumble. And on Wednesday, news broke of the veteran stopper being offered to Chelsea.

Our colleagues on TEAMtalk were the first to break this story, with their insider, Graeme Bailey, reporting: ‘Intermediaries have offered Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur the chance to sign Emiliano Martinez, with Aston Villa looking for options to move on the 33-year-old this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.’

A few hours later, both David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano echoed those claims.

Ornstein stated for The Athletic: ‘Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been offered by his representatives to Chelsea and the Stamford Bridge club are considering the possibility of signing him.’

Taking to X, Romano wrote: ‘Chelsea are in negotiations with Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez camp over possible late move.

‘The Argentinian goalkeeper has been offered to #CFC as Suzuki will be the starting GK at Villa, as @David_Ornstein

reports.

‘Talks ongoing; Chelsea considering this option. Dibu, keen.’

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Emiliano Martinez wants Chelsea transfer

Romano subsequently provided a further update that revealed Martinez would “say yes” to signing for Chelsea, even though he’d be leaving a club with Champions League football for one with no European football whatsoever.

‘Emiliano Martínez would say yes to Chelsea move, open to join if #CFC decide to proceed with the deal,’ added Romano.

‘Dibu would be open to joining Chelsea even without European football this season. Up to Chelsea.’

On the subject of cost, TEAMtalk insider Bailey noted the transfer fee if this deal gets done would be less than £10m.

Chelsea have countless goalkeepers on their books, though their usual starter, Robert Sanchez, is shaky to say the least.

He was at fault for both goals Chelsea conceded in their Premier League opener with Fulham. If the Blues are serious about becoming Arsenal’s main challenger for the Premier League title this season, they require an upgrade on Sanchez.

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