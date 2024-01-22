Encara Yamal – Barcelona’s teenage dream is dribbling his way to Messi-esque immortality

Between playing first-team football for one of the world’s biggest clubs and going to the final of the World Darts Championship, these 16-year-old athletes are becoming quite inconsiderate.

As if watching Luke Littler nail doner kebabs and throw 180s for fun night after night wasn’t a harsh enough reminder that we ordinary folk are now beyond our peak and officially not making it in the world of sport, Lamine Yamal has returned to twist the knife some more.

Barcelona’s teenage sensation isn’t an entirely new phenomenon at this point, blowing our minds last year when he forced his way into Xavi’s plans and debuted aged 15, having trained with the first-team squad as young as 13 years old.

