Endrick who? Chelsea have secured a Joga Bonito superstar destined to conquer Europe

Chelsea’s recruitment since their Todd Boehly-led takeover has raised eyebrows to say the least, but they might just be about to turn a corner – in supreme style.

To put things bluntly, it’s been a complete car crash ever since the consortium led by the American purchased the club from Roman Abramovich who – despite doing a mostly good job of running the Blues – was also an exiled Oligarch and thus wasn’t exactly too difficult an owner to succeed in the popularity contests.

But alas, Boehly and co have managed to make exceptionally hard work of it, spending genuinely breathtaking sums of money on a squad that has somehow regressed in quality and ability after the investment.

Read the article at Planet Football.