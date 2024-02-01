Bournemouth agree deal for £14million striker as Arsenal are told Solanke could be Arteta’s answer

According to reports, Bournemouth have agreed to sign Getafe striker Enes Unal, who has completed his medical on the south coast.

Unal joined Manchester City from Turkish side Bursaspor in 2015 and did not play a single minute for the Premier League champions.

He was sold to Villarreal for a €10million profit two years later before signing for Getafe in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Turkish international scored 30 goals in La Liga across the 2021/22 and 22/23 seasons but has only played 197 minutes this term after suffering a torn cruciate ligament last May.

Unal will look to get his career back on track in the Premier League with Bournemouth, and if he can rediscover his scoring touch, Andoni Iraola will be laughing.

Sky Sports have reported that the 26-year-old has passed his medical ahead of a six-month loan move to the Cherries.

It is believed that Bournemouth will have the option to make the transfer permanent for €16.5m (£14million) at the end of the season.

Given the form of Dominic Solanke, Unal will probably come off the bench under Iraola.

Solanke has 12 goals in 20 Premier League appearances this season, which has seen him linked with a move to Arsenal in recent months.

Gunners icon Paul Merson was asked what striker Mikel Arteta should look to sign in the summer, and mentioned the Bournemouth hitman.

“Maybe it’s Dominic Solanke, if he keeps doing what he’s doing,” Merson told Sky Sports. “If he finishes the season like he’s been performing recently, he’s right up there with the top goalscorers then I’d like someone like him.

“You’ve got to sign someone who has been in this league. Someone like Victor Osimhen could take five or six months to settle.

“With the numbers Manchester City and Liverpool are putting together, by the time someone like that does, Arsenal could be out of the title race.

“You’ve seen it with Manchester United. Arsenal have to bring in someone who has played in the league and know they can do it.”

