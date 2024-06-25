England 0-0 Slovenia: Three Lions pain continues, but at least they won Group C!

England again failed to impress as they drew 0-0 against Slovenia on Tuesday night. Euro 2024 has been bloody miserable thus far.

Gareth Southgate made one change from the drab 1-1 draw against Denmark, bringing in Conor Gallagher for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

England showed more energy than they did vs the Danes but could not break the deadlock in the opening half.

Bukayo Saka did have the ball in the back of the net early on but Phil Foden – who assisted the Arsenal man – was offside from Declan Rice’s pass.

Southgate brought Kobbie Mainoo on for Gallagher at half-time and while things improved, England could not find the goal and drew 0-0.

