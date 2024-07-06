England 1-1 Switzerland (5-3 pens): Saka shines as Three Lions prevail after penalty drama

Jordan Pickford was the shoot-out hero as England kept their Euro 2024 dreams alive by beating Switzerland on penalties to reach the semi-finals.

Three years on from being denied the continental crown on spot-kicks, they had to fight their demons from 12 yards to continue their quest to go one better in Germany.

MORE ON ENGLAND FROM F365

👉 Bellingham in Euro 2024 team of the tournament which features oldest and youngest player

👉 ‘Insta Stories’ man Jude Bellingham has ‘got a bit of the Ronaldos about him’

Bukayo Saka cancelled out Breel Embolo’s opener to take the quarter-final to extra-time and onto penalties after it ended 1-1, with the England star converting to bury the ghosts of his Euro 2020 final miss.

But Pickford was the star as he saved Manuel Akanji’s penalty, with Trent Alexander-Arnold wrapping up a 5-4 triumph to spark bedlam in Dusseldorf and seal a semi-final spot.

More to follow…

READ NEXT: Cristiano Ronaldo ensures Euro 2024 exit as France beat 10-man Portugal