England are somehow through to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals

England narrowly avoided a disastrous exit from Euro 2024 as goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane edged them past Slovakia and saved Gareth Southgate.

A goal by Ivan Schranz in the 25th minute sent England on course for an elimination at least as humiliating as the one which came at the hands of Iceland in the last 16 eight years ago.

Southgate took over in the aftermath of that tournament following the one-game reign of Sam Allardyce – which just so happened to come against Slovakia.

England repeated that single-goal victory from September 2016 but that tells a fraction of a story which involved them scoring their only two shots on target, the first coming in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage-time.

Jude Bellingham’s overhead kick sent the game into extra-time, with Harry Kane nodding home within a minute of the restart to book England a place in the quarter-finals against Switzerland.

More to follow.

