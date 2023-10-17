England 3-1 Italy: Three Lions qualify for Euro 2024 thanks to Kane brace, Bellingham brilliance

England have qualified for next year’s European Championships as group winners after coming from behind to beat Italy 3-1 at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate changed his entire starting XI as England set out to qualify for Euro 2024 with at least a draw against Italy.

The England manager had fielded a much-changed side for Friday’s 1-0 friendly win over Australia but the more established names returned.

Captain Harry Kane led the line while Southgate kept faith with Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips despite the minimal game-time for their respective clubs.

England’s last Wembley fixture against Italy was the Euro 2020 final defeat and eight of that side started here, while only three from the victorious Azzurri team made it into this clash – Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Nicolo Barella.

Italy would take an early lead against the run of play at Wembley as former West Ham forward Gianluca Scamacca turned home a low Di Lorenzo cross with 15 minutes gone.

Referee Clement Turpin awarded England a penalty just before the half-hour mark as Jude Bellingham burst into the box before being felled by Di Lorenzo.

A lengthy VAR check followed before Kane stepped up to send Donnarumma the wrong way and draw the hosts level.

England were ahead 11 minutes after the restart, with Bellingham heavily involved once again as he led a charge into the Italy half before slipping in Marcus Rashford, whose low shot beat a stationary Donnarumma.

Kane all but secured England’s place at Euro 2024 with a brilliantly-taken second of the night.

The Bayern Munich striker nicked the ball off the toe of Giorgio Scalvini before running through on goal and finishing past Donnarumma to make it 3-1.

