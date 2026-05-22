Thomas Tuchel has been criticised by Harry Maguire’s mum after the Manchester United centre-back was left out of the England squad for the World Cup.

The 26-man squad will officially be announced later on Friday as Tuchel reveals who will join him on the plane to the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Most of the England squad was gradually dripped out on Thursday evening with Ben Jacobs, Sami Mokbel and David Ornstein among the journalists revealing names who would and wouldn’t make the squad.

The first name revealed to be missing out was Man Utd centre-back Maguire, despite his good recent form for Michael Carrick’s side, with Jarell Quansah and Dan Burn seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order for England.

Reacting to the decision to leave him out, Maguire said: “I was confident I could have played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had.

“I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision. I wish the players all the best.”

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The former Sheffield United and Hull City defender’s mum also took to social media to react to the decision, she wrote on X: “Absolutely disgusted.”

While Maguire’s brother, Joe, also had his say, he added: “This might possibly be the worst decision I’ve ever seen in my life. No words.”

Tuchel will explain his decision to leave out Maguire in his Friday morning press conference, while there were other high-profile exclusions with Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Luke Shaw and Morgan Gibbs-White all missing out.

Based on their information, BBC Sport have put together 25 of the 26 players set to be named with the final spot expected to go to Myles Lewis-Skelly, Trent Alexander-Arnold or James Garner.

This is the England squad BBC Sport expects to be named 📋 The final place in the 26-man squad is expected to go to Myles Lewis-Skelly, Trent Alexander-Arnold or James Garner. pic.twitter.com/eQrZMUhlTW — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 21, 2026

Shearer: Arsenal star will miss out on England squad

Before news filtered out about the England squad, Alan Shearer predicted that Arsenal defender Lewis-Skelly would miss out on the World Cup.

Shearer told Metro: “Tuchel has used Hall and Livramento in a left-back position as well, so my guess is that two of the three will go.

“Nico O’Reilly I think will definitely go and then it will be one of either Livramento who will go left or Lewis Hall.”

On Lewis-Skelly, Shearer added: “I think he’s not played a lot of football this season, he’s just come back into the fold, into the midfield, and he’s been exceptional.

“But whether that’s been enough to get him into the left-back position or midfield, I don’t think so.”

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