Phil Foden is set to be the first casualty of Thomas Tuchel’s England reign, while Marcus Rashford continues to make Ruben Amorim look daft…

Thomas Tuchel’s approach with the media since becoming England’s manager has been refreshing, and we really should not have expected anything other than brutal, no-bullsh*t honesty in pursuit of one goal: To win the 2026 World Cup.

Unlike Gareth Southgate, Tuchel won’t be drawn into needless political distractions or the mind-numbing singing of the national anthem furore. He’s a serial winner with a proven track record in tournaments, so that is rightly where his focus lies.

After making some bold selections for his first England squad, Tuchel was similarly fearless when picking his starting XI for his side’s first World Cup qualifier against Albania on Friday night.

Arsenal teen Myles Lewis-Skelly and Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup final hero Dan Burn were handed senior England debuts, while Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden, Curtis Jones and Kyle Walker also started.

During his pre-match press rounds, Tuchel promised “excitement” for Three Lions supporters with “hunger” among the seven qualities lacking en route to their Euro 2024 final loss.

Due to Southgate’s dire tactics, England were inept from wide areas at last summer’s European Championships. Tuchel wants to put that right and one of his wingers provided a clear sign of what the manager is demanding during the 2-0 win against Albania.

The player in question is Rashford, who is making Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim look increasingly foolish as his resurgence continued at Wembley.

Rashford is not back to his peak yet, but he had several bright moments in an encouraging performance. His direct running and high intensity in and out of possession (yes, he even tracked back, Ruben) offered a glimpse of what could come for England and Aston Villa if he remains on this path.

It was another sorry night for Foden in an England shirt, though.

There was an argument heading into the summer that Southgate had to find a place for Foden in his starting XI after he was arguably the Premier League’s best player in 2023/24. England’s former boss duly obliged, shoehorning the Man City star into the side on his weaker foot as a left-winger or as an ineffective No.10.

Foden supporters have reversed into the bushes this season as he’s very much part of the Man City problem with Pep Guardiola’s side knackered, but circumstances (Bukayo Saka’s injury) meant he was afforded another opportunity from the start in Tuchel’s first game.

Rashford took his chance, Harry Kane was superb as usual from deep and scored a beautiful second, Jude Bellingham ran the show and sensationally set up Lewis-Skelly’s opener, but Foden was the clear weak link in the front four and completely anonymous on the right flank.

Foden is a special talent and he’s often so easy on the eye with his silky touches, but his performance lacked substance and his inability to drive past defenders (like Rashford) will be to his detriment during Tuchel’s reign.

There are few certain starters in the England set-up, but Saka is nailed-on to be Tuchel’s preferred right-winger when the Arsenal standout returns to fitness.

Rashford showcased exactly what Tuchel wants from his England wingers and Saka’s capabilities are significantly more aligned with this blueprint than Foden’s.

Bellingham’s Rolls Royce performance in his free role hammered another nail in Foden’s coffin; he also won’t get a sniff in the No.10 position when Tuchel has the luxury of a fully fit squad.

Albania were a stern-ish test for England and Tuchel will be delighted that his first game was littered with positives, but Foden was the main negative and there will be no place for him in this team heading into the World Cup.

