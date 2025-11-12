Trent-Alexander-Arnold and Jack Grealish have been told how to get in the England squad

Jamie Carragher has revealed what will be a “worry” for Trent Alexander-Arnold, but he and Jack Grealish have been told there’s no reason they can’t get back into England contention before the World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold has only played one game for England this year, and it was only a 26-minute outing. The last five games have seen the Real Madrid right-back absent.

A hamstring injury earlier this season meant he was unavailable for the last international fixtures, but now that he’s back fit, Thomas Tuchel has found no place for him, with the right-backs instead Reece James and Djed Spence, with Ezri Konsa also capable there.

Carragher feels Alexander-Arnold could simply find his way back into the side – as could Jack Grealish – and though there could be worries, there’s no reason the pair can’t fight back ahead of the World Cup in the summer.

Carragher told Metro: “Trent has just got back fit. Jude Bellingham was in this same situation last month.

“I don’t think Trent would’ve expected to have been in this squad. But he has been left out of a few squads now so that is a worry for him in terms of the World Cup. But it’s still a long way off.

“With Jack, he’s done really well at Everton. There’s a lot of players in those attacking midfield roles now. That’s where we have players in abundance.

“And it looks like he’s gone for younger players with more pace in terms of Anthony Gordon. Grealish is more of a player with the ball at his feet.

“Maybe he’s gone for the extra pace and to be fair, Gordon has done really well for England as of late. But there’s a lot of football still to be played before the World Cup.

“If Alex Scott can get into this squad now when no-one expected it, why can’t Alexander-Arnold and Grealish get back in before the World Cup?”

Indeed, there is one more set of international fixtures between the current international break and the World Cup – the last chance for Tuchel to assess his squad – and of course more than half a season of club football to go.

Should Alexander-Arnold get into form and Grealish rediscover the way he was playing at the beginning of the season, the pair could well be included for the tournament.

