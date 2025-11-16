Trent Alexander-Arnold does make it into an England A-Team XI but not in his favoured position, such is the strength of this side at right-back.

Everyone’s excited about another international break, right? Especially when England have already qualified for next year’s World Cup.

If the 2-0 win over Serbia didn’t get you in the mood for next summer, maybe a series of England Alphabet Elevens will. Controversially, we’ll start with the A-Team.

Goalkeeper: Jimmy Ashcroft

Five eligible goalkeepers for this side and all of them born in the 1800s. Manchester United’s 1952 title-winning stopper Reg Allen remained uncapped due to Bert Williams’ position as established England’s number one at the time, whilst Under-21 internationals Ian Andrews, Ben Alnwick and Ben Amos never made the step up to the senior side. So Jimmy Ashcroft, Arsenal’s goalkeeper at the start of the 20th century, will wear the gloves for the A-Team.

Right-back: Jimmy Armfield

An abundance of astounding right-backs are available for the A-Team, but only one of them can line up in their natural position. Jimmy Armfield seems the best bet, having been considered the greatest number two in Europe at his peak. Armfield impressed in the 1962 World Cup, a tournament that saw the Three Lions knocked out by a Garrincha-inspired Brazil side that went on to lift the trophy. The long-serving Blackpool player was part of the victorious England squad four years later, but injury saw his starting spot taken by George Cohen.

Centre-back: Viv Anderson

One of those other right-backs is Viv Anderson, who can shift across to centre-back, with the Nottingham Forest legend playing in the middle of defence for Sheffield Wednesday in the latter stages of his career. The veteran England international captained the Owls to the League Cup and FA Cup Finals of 1993 and although he suffered defeat to former club Arsenal in both, Anderson could look back on the two European Cups and First Division title he won under Brian Clough.

Centre-back: Tony Adams

Tony Adams was Anderson’s opposing captain at Wembley in ’93 and the Gunners legend will no doubt take the armband for the A-Team. Capped in three different decades, Adams played in four major international tournaments and skippered the Three Lions side that came agonisingly close to bringing football home in 1996.

Left-back: John Aston

Part of Matt Busby’s first great Manchester United side, John Aston played left-back for his country in England’s first ever World Cup tournament back in 1950. His strength and aerial ability saw Busby move him up front for the Red Devils, which ultimately ended his Three Lions career after 17 caps. Not to be confused with his namesake son, who didn’t gain international recognition but did star in United’s 1968 European Cup triumph.

Right-midfield: Trent Alexander Arnold

Getting booed by his former fans, partly responsible for the melancholy mood at Liverpool right now and absent from Thomas Tuchel’s latest squad, Trent Alexander-Arnold does at least have a spot in this side to cheer him up. Although with Armfield occupying the right-back role, the Real Madrid man will have to push up into midfield. Charlie Athersmith, a serial title winner with Aston Villa in the 1890s, waits in the wings if needs be.

Defensive midfield: Elliot Anderson

Whilst the A-Team has considerable strength in depth at right-back, the options in central midfield are limited. So despite only winning his first cap in September, Elliot Anderson makes the first eleven. The 23-year-old Nottingham Forest star seems to be everyone’s pick to partner Declan Rice next summer and the immutable big-club bias clause inserted into every England manager’s contract will aid his international prospects if Manchester United’s rumoured interest comes to fruition.

Left-midfield: Darren Anderton

Despite the amusement surrounding Darren Anderton’s penchant for absenteeism, the former Tottenham midfielder is actually the fifth most capped player eligible for this eleven. Anderton was part of two major tournament squads and came within a whisker of putting England into the final of Euro ’96 after hitting the post against Germany in extra-time. If sick notes are needed, ’50s Liverpool winger Alan A’Court can step in.

Attacking midfield: Dele Alli

Banking on Anderson to be a England mainstay for the next decade may be a little premature of course, and the tale of his team-mate in this XI does suggest it’s wise to not get too carried away. At Anderson’s age Dele Alli already had 37 England caps to his name, but his well-documented issues on and off the pitch led to a sad decline for such a huge talent who played a key role in the Three Lions reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Striker: John Atyeo

Scorer of the goal that saw England qualify for the 1958 World Cup, John Atyeo’s name would doubtlessly sound more familiar if the Bristol City hero hadn’t stayed so loyal to the Robins. A powerful and prolific striker, Atyeo found the net five times in his six appearances for the Three Lions and despite having the opportunity to further his career with a move to big clubs in Liverpool, London and Lombardy, he opted to remain at Ashton Gate.

Striker: Jeff Astle

Partnering Atyeo to form a physically dominant strikeforce is King of the Hawthorns Jeff Astle. The West Brom icon was part of the England squad that travelled to Mexico as reigning champions in 1970. Astle’s fellow Baggies legend Ronnie Allen is another option up top, joined by Tammy Abraham, Gabby Agbonlahor, Clive Allen and Dean Ashton on the sidelines.