BBC staff have been left ‘irritated’ by Gary Lineker’s criticism of the England team and Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024, according to reports.

England stumbled into the last 16 of the European Championship after winning one and drawing two of their Group C matches.

That was enough to top the group and end up on the more favourable side of the draw, landing Slovakia in the first knockout round.

This clash was close to ending in disaster until Jude Bellingham’s 95th-minute equaliser sent the tie to extra time, when Harry Kane headed in the winner.

Three Lions manager Southgate changed from a back four to a back three for the quarter-final against Switzerland, which resulted in an improved performance but England could only progress via penalties.

Again, they improved in their second match using three centre-backs, beating the Netherlands 2-1 on Wednesday thanks to Ollie Watkins’ 90th-minute winner to set up a final showdown against Spain.

During the incredibly testing start to the tournament, England received lots of criticism from pundits and ex-players.

Indeed, former Three Lions striker Lineker has made the headlines with his criticism, with BBC colleague Alan Shearer also harshly analysing the performances of Southgate’s men, as well as the 52-year-old’s management.

Lineker’s controversial comments have not gone down well at the BBC, according to The Telegraph, where it is claimed that staff are ‘unhappy’ with the criticism of Southgate.

The ‘attacks on his tactical ability and failure to clear the air as the team has progressed’ have ‘irritated’ BBC staff, with his reluctance to ‘back down’ following comments such as calling the performance against Denmark on June 20 “sh*t” on his The Rest Is Football podcast.

“You can think of all sorts of words and expletives if you like, but it was s—,” Lineker said. “Was it tactically inept? They’re just a little bit lost tactically. And that comes from the manager, I’m afraid. It really does. He’s got to get England playing higher up the pitch, as a unit. Because at the moment they’re not a unit. Are they not coached to play that?

“He’s an amazing leader, he’s a great communicator, he’s transformed the public’s opinion of the national team and the players. But, tactically, the first game [a 1-0 win against Serbia], and we’ve seen it in other tournaments as well.

“England kind of start OK and then get a goal and then everything changes, and it’s almost like the kind of tactics of, get a lead, hang onto it. And the game’s moved on from that.”

Unfortunately for Lineker, he has left his colleagues ‘uncomfortable and embarrassed by the furore’. However, the English Football Association hasn’t ‘restricted the BBC’s access to players or management’.

What the report does touch on is whether or not Lineker will interview Southgate following Sunday’s final against Spain.

Further ’embarrassment at the BBC’ has stemmed from a clip from the post-Denmark podcast showing Lineker and Micah Richards both enjoying a glass of red wine.

Last year when Lineker was suspended by the company following some controversial political comments, Ian Wright, Richards and Shearer showed solidarity by boycotting Match of the Day. That, on top of the 63-year-old being able to ignore ‘their impartiality guidelines’, has left him ‘resented’ by ‘many members of staff’.

