England to beat Spain and win Euro 2024 on Southgate ‘vibes’ despite being ’90 per cent turd’

England can win Euro 2024 on Gareth Southgate’s vibes having been rubbish for the vast majority of the tournament.

90% turd

I don’t want to piss on everyone’s chips on the eve of the final, but I thought I’d weigh in on the Southgate in/out, because of/despite of argument. There are a lot of things I’m thankful to Sir Gareth of Southgate for, and yes he statistically is the best England manager ever etc etc, but I’m still firmly in the despite of/out camp.

Yes, his record in tournaments for us has been on paper fantastic, and he’s done a lot for the squad and England football. He helped get rid of the terrible club rivalries that plagued past editions, hampering them from playing together. He’s created a great atmosphere in the current set up where players feel relaxed, trust in him and want to play for the shirt. He has succeeded with players with very little international experience (Mainoo, Guehi etc) giving them confidence to thrive. He has managed extremely well the players on the fringes of the squad with very little playing time, and had them ready to go when called upon so that they are able to immediately perform and make an impact in the moment when needed (Toney, Watkins, Palmer etc).

He does deserve immense credit for this, but within this lies the problem. Individual moments have got us to the final, not a great manager. Zero tactics, just vibes. We have played “well” for around (and I think I’m being generous here) 70 out of 600 minutes from six matches, two with extra time. That’s less than 12%. That’s near enough 90% turd, 10% a turd sandwich which has at least been decently prepared by Gordon Ramsey. I’m pretty sure that before the tournament, due to the embarrassment of riches we have in terms of players at the top end of the pitch, we were all expecting a juicy medium-rare steak going forward but probably a touch of the runs from the dessert due to us having an extremely leaky defence. It’s been near enough the other way round.

GS has based our entire tournament (apart from the first half after conceding against the Netherlands, and maybe a bit against the Swiss) around giving away minimal chances and waiting for someone up top to do something brilliant at some point. Don’t get me wrong, you’re not going to win a tournament/title without a good defence, but let’s not pretend that the overwhelming majority of our tournament has been woeful to watch. Absolutely woeful. Of those 70 or so minutes, around 20-30 of that against Serbia was mainly just Bellingham running around like a madman trying to impress Kim Kardashian. We needed a deflection from a terrible Kyle Walker square ball for Kane to tap in against Denmark, on one of the entire 6 times he’s been in the opposition box in this whole tournament. Two were the tap ins, one was the penalty The other three I’m pretty sure he thought we were shooting the other way.

We couldn’t score against Slovenia.

We needed an equaliser from a Bellingham wondergoal, with our first shot on target in the 95th fucking minute against Slovakia. Southgate’s substitutions, in hindsight, have worked fantastically but initially a lot of them stank of desperation. He just yeeted a “disgusted” Toney on with a few others with no apparent plan to cause some desperate chaos in the final few minutes of our zero shot on target campaign against the mighty Slovakians to save his bacon.

Do you remember the feeling we collectively all had together about midway through the first half against the Dutch? That warm, gooey, energising feeling which couldn’t be explained? Adrenaline pumping, feelings of belief and hope? Do you know where it came from? I’ll explain. Finally, after 500+ minutes of this tournament, we were actually witnessing English players passing the ball forwards. We were actually watching players receive the ball on the half turn in space, either quickly offloading and moving, or driving forwards. (Temporarily) gone were the days of 6 whole seconds of deliberation with the ball at feet, before passing sideways. Foden and Bellingham were not tripping over each other. Trippier actually out on the wing with some width!! Unfortunately Kane was still regularly seen with his arms around Stones and Pickford discussing chips for dinner while Saka was actively putting a ball into an empty box, but I’d rather not get started on him. Do you remember that corner we had where it got passed to the edge of the box, then sideways a few times, then back to our goalkeeper?! Go and watch that, that is what 90% of our tournament has been. And that is Southgate.

For about 30 or so minutes against the Dutch we actually played some exciting football, we actually had players on the same wavelength, linking up together well, and creating chances in the box for… Virgil Van Dijk. If we harness that and play against Spain like that for a sustained period of time then you never know what might happen – Germany would have beaten them with some better finishing. The best thing we could hope for is for Spain to score first like the Netherlands, so that we actively have to try and score. Remember GS’s tactics in the Italy final after we scored early? Exactly. Do you want that heartbreak again?

Imagine if you will, for one mere second, if we actually played like that first half against the Dutch.. You know… Maybe more than 10% of the time? Maybe more than 50%, maybe even the majority of the time? Is that too much to ask with the players we have? Perhaps, with the right manager, we might be entering the final with the kind of results and performances that Spain have? We have been so, so, SO close to going home disgraced with our tails between our legs, many times this tournament on the back of terrible performances. Maybe we could even become a team which is known for playing well and regularly outscoring opponents with the players we have, rather than just being dangerous on paper and crap in person, being saved by one or two moments a match?

I give an immense amount of credit for what Gareth has done for the team. He seems like a lovely bloke that would take of his shoes at your front door without even asking, and offer to do the washing up for your after he’s been cooked dinner. But, if there is someone better available who can actually help this squad reach anywhere near it’s full potential, then we need to go for them (But I know there unfortunately may not be).

This tournament it does seem like the football stars are somehow aligning for England like they did for Chelsea in 2012, and of course I want to bloody win tonight. History is written by the victors after all, and I do hope Gareth gets his hands on the trophy. And it would be hilarious if he won it and gave the press (and the likes of me) the middle finger, but he’s too much of a gent for that. But if we do somehow win, I do hope you’ll remember the dark side of the history that has lead up to that victory. 90% steaming turd. 10% Gordon Ramsey turd sandwich. Because it will just be more of the same again in two years.

COME ON ENGLAND!

JR, London

A false sense of security

I don’t know if it’s Gareth’s plan, but the Dutch definitely underestimated England. I think they were genuinely shocked to be kicked out and didn’t even reach extra time.

I just hope that the Spanish assume they’ve already won it and the Southgate does actually have a plan.

Maybe this year we really are going to lull them into a false sense of security.

Ian Channing

Gordon, Watkins, Palmer

I think Harry kane should be on the bench and brought on if necessary in the final 10-15 mins.Rice should be captain (if he can direct players in defensive discipline) and Foden should play if Southgate can get them defending from the front. I would start Shaw and switch Saka over to the left if we stay weak on the left when having to tactically make changes. Bellingham is running on empty and would be better as an impact sub. Cole and Watkins should start with Gordon aswell. The kids are hungry and have the ability regardless of the big occasion. If we go 2 down in the first half with Southgates current line up/tactics we will struggle to overcome a determined and constantly improving Spanish side.

Chistopher Mckeon

Hyperbolic headlines

This morning’s email about ‘our albatross’ got me thinking. How you often hear a sports writer talk about ‘narratives.’ Sports is so emotional and the sports stories can use that to their advantage.

One of the impacts of that kind of writing is that it can be used to create those negative narratives – like Englands ‘albatross’ of not winning, when those same newspapers just spent oodles of copy building up players and managers.

There British press is outsized compared to most other countries – in terms of the number of papers – and owners and managing editors have cynically used their papers to create and knock down, not just footballers, but any high profile person- to compete and sell papers. They exhibited the worst behaviours of social media long before the arrival of social media and have had to turn it up to 11 to compete in this SM based world.

Do they really care about England? Do they really care if they win? Not really, either outcome will be cynically used in some way to sell with hyperbolic headlines. Mainoo, currently playing well, will be fawned over now, but if he has to take a penalty and miss or buy his parents a house now he can earn more, you watch those papers claws come out.

I am sure they write two stories ready to go, dependent on the outcome – either whipping everyone to burn the entire England Squad and management at the stake or knighting them all.

Just bear that in mind when writing negatively about England or anything to do with football. It’s okay to criticize or critique if it’s based in fact or data but not to hurt or without reason. You will just be falling into the tabloid trap.

The only time I ever see any of this drivel ever called out, is the thoroughly enjoyable MediaWatch.

Question to the Ed, have you ever had a response from any of the tabloid hacks when called out for any of their egregious articles?

Paul McDevitt

Not sure about Eddie Howe

To answer Anon from Birmingham, AL: I’m pretty sure it’s a time-dependent function. I’m at least a little drunk most of the time, so I’d be likely to bias your data. But it would be safe to say that the chances that I’m drunk and/or high rise throughout the day, peaking close to 100% at about 11PM. If you spot a letter from me in the morning Mailbox, chances are good that I was loaded. But occasionally, the editors will hold a letter for half a day up to a couple of days. I’d have to start ccing you to build a reliable dataset!

And for the folks who think Eddie Howe would make a great England manager, I wouldn’t be too sure. I love the man, of course, and think he’s as good a coach as you’ll find. However, his methods seem to require a fair amount of time to bed in, and he’d seldom be afforded that for a national team.

Chris C, Toon Army DC

Covering shirt numbers for penalties

Currently warching the penalty shootout for the Copa America 3rd place play-off. As the Uruguatan goalie Rochet was walking to the boz to take his position for the first kick, seems like he also have something on his bottle, ala Pickford. But Canada’s David was walking almost just behind him, so I guess he was hurrying to check his list.

Got me thinking. It might not be a bad idea for players to cover their jersey number on the chest. Not everyone knows every player, especially from less well-known conutries. And Davies just missed his panenka!

Yu Man