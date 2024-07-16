England star ‘lost it’ at Southgate during hidden second-half touchline exchange in Euro 2024 final

England midfielder Jude Bellingham “lost it” with Gareth Southgate during the second half of their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain on Sunday, according to reports.

Southgate would not be drawn on his future as he completed his media duties in the immediate aftermath of the 2-1 loss in Berlin.

“I don’t think now is a good time to make a decision like that,” he told ITV Sport moments after the final whistle.

The 52-year-old has led England into two European Championship finals, only to come up short against both Spain and Italy – who won on penalties at Wembley three years ago.

While Southgate’s future main remain up in the air, Bellingham praised the England boss for his man management and backed him to make the right call.

“For me, it’s down to the manager and what the FA decide,” he said.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for Gareth giving me my debut in the squad, made me feel very at home.

“He is someone who, I think, in the last year or two as well, our relationship’s kind of gone a little bit past football, where I feel like I can open up to him a lot and I think that speaks volumes of the kind of man he is as well.”

He continued: “Whatever happens with Gareth, I’ll always respect him. If he stays, then I’ll be even more determined to win something for him because he deserves it.

“Sometimes the numbers and the kind of statistics, the records don’t lie, he’s been our most successful manager since 1966. So whatever he decides, he will always have my respect and my love.”

But ESPN journalist Mark Ogden has revealed that Bellingham “lost it” at Southgate part way through the second half after becoming frustrated by how the match was going.

Ogden said: “Jude Bellingham was getting frustrated, I don’t know if it came across on camera.

“Just before Kane was taken off, Bellingham lost it with Gareth Southgate on the side of the pitch as if to say ‘change something, do something’ and Kane was taken off.

“As soon as Kane went off and Watkins came on and then Cole Palmer, England played so much better.”

On his own performances at the tournament, Bellingham continued: “I think we sacrificed a lot throughout the last weeks.

“It’s so tough these days, with the crazy schedules and then coming together for the end of the season, for one last tournament, it’s difficult on the body.

“Mentally, physically, you’re exhausted but for our country we wanted to give everything and then to lose in that way is really cruel.”